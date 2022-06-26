ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elliot Page Praises ‘Umbrella Academy’ Trans Storyline: ‘We’re Not in Control of Our Stories a Lot of the Time’

By Christian Zilko
IndieWire
IndieWire
 2 days ago
When “ The Umbrella Academy ” star Elliot Page came out as a trans man in 2020, it was immediately obvious that it would change the trajectory of the hit Netflix show. Season 3, which premiered on Netflix last week, represented the first opportunity for the superhero show to address Page’s transition. Page’s character, Viktor Hargreeves, also transitions in the new season, but pulling that off without it feeling forced or insensitive was one of the biggest challenges the creative team faced. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter , Page and “The Umbrella Academy” showrunner Steve Blackman spoke about their approach to Viktor’s transition, and what the new storyline means to them.

“I think one of the most special things about this is how it’s handled,” Page said. “It’s not void of emotional moments with the siblings, of course. I think they’re each individually special and in relation to their specific relationship. The scene when Luther and Diego are coming down the stairs and Luther’s awkwardness and all these things, these were — simultaneously I’m experiencing all that, because I’ve stepped into this moment where I’m a trans person and perceived that way, and having all these new experiences I didn’t have before. Then these scenes were resonating with that, which was really incredible. We don’t see that when we’re not in control of our stories a lot of the time. So it felt really special.”

Steve Blackman also teased future plans to continue exploring the issue, but remained adamant that being trans is simply one of many elements of Viktor’s character.

“I mean, I can only say that it will impact Viktor’s storyline,” Blackman said. “We have ideas for what we’d like to do if we’re lucky enough for Season 4. What I thought was nice is that it didn’t become the storyline of the show, and with these lovely people that you’re talking to, we were able to craft something that felt very balanced and real, authentic. We want to continue to do that going forward.”

Page echoed that sentiment, but looks forward to telling more relatable trans stories on the show in the future, should it be picked up for another season.

Like Steve said, it not being the main focus of the character,” Page said. “But naturally, moments and themes will arise that do relate.”

Season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy” is now streaming on Netflix.

Margarita Hernandez
1d ago

I'm still confused. B4 they said somwhere she was a guy who turned into a woman and now she's a woman turned into a guy? but now he just wanted to change the show to fit his personal life? it is what it is the show has been great first n second season. haven't completed the third.

