ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

At least 20 dead in South African club; cause not yet known

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ncYoS_0gMmyJlM00

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African police are investigating the deaths of at least 20 people at a nightclub in the coastal town of East London early Sunday.

It is unclear what led to the deaths of the young people, who were reportedly attending a party to celebrate the end of winter school exams.

Local newspaper Daily Dispatch reported that bodies were strewn across tables and chairs without any visible signs of injuries.

“At this point we cannot confirm the cause of death,” said health department spokesperson Siyanda Manana.

“We are going to conduct autopsies as soon as possible to establish the probable cause of death. The deceased have been taken to state mortuaries,” Manana added.

Police Minister Bheki Cele was on Sunday morning expected to visit the scene.

The owner of the club, Siyakhangela Ndevu, told local broadcaster eNCA that he had been called to the scene early Sunday morning.

“I am still uncertain about what really happened, but when I was called in the morning I was told the place was too full and that some people were trying to force their way into the tavern,” he said.

“However, we will hear what the police say about the cause of death,” Ndevu added.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

At least 17 people killed in South African nightclub, police say

South African authorities are investigating the deaths of at least 22 young people found inside a popular nightclub in the city of East London.Emergency services were scrambled to the Enyobeni Tavern, in the Scenery Park township, early on Sunday morning and found at least 17 bodies, with several others reportedly injured.The cause of the tragedy is not yet known but there are reports it could be due to a poisonous substance such as a gas leak or a possible stampede at the venue.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
NBC News

Mystery over deaths of 21 teenagers at South African nightclub

South African authorities were seeking answers Monday after 21 underage teenagers reportedly celebrating the end of school exams died in a mysterious incident at a nightclub. The bodies of many of the victims, the youngest just 13, were discovered by police lying on tables, slumped over chairs and sprawled on the floor of the club in the early hours of Sunday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Father dies by suicide in Virginia after discovering his 18-month-old son dead inside a hot car, police say

Local authorities are investigating the deaths of a young child and his father after both bodies were found at their home in central Virginia this week. Chesterfield County Police said they believe the child, an 18-month-old boy, died after his father unintentionally left him alone inside a car for several hours. Officers discovered the child dead at his family's residence on Tuesday, while responding to reports that suggested a toddler may have been forgotten in an unattended vehicle.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bheki Cele
Daily Mail

Mom who was cuffed by cops before she managed to jump the fence and save her son and his friends from Uvalde gunman claims she is now being harassed by officers who 'park outside her home and flicker their headlights'

A mom who was cuffed by cops at Uvalde before she was able to save her two sons from the gunman at Robb Elementary has claimed officers have been harassing her since the massacre. The Texas elementary school shooting on May 24 left 19 children and two teachers dead. On...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

American tourist banned for life from Rome’s Spanish Steps after causing $26,000 in damages with e-scooter

An American tourist in Rome has been banned from the city's iconic Spanish Steps for life after she and a friend caused $26,000 worth of damage to them with an electric scooter. The woman, a 28-year-old American tourist, reportedly hurled an electric scooter down the Spanish Steps in Rome. The incident was caught on camera by a passerby who was filming at the time. Just before the incident the woman and another man were trying to bring their scooters down the stairs. The woman apparently got tired of trying to drag the scooter and decided to just throw it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South African Police#Daily Dispatch#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Sports
BET

Over 20 People Found Dead At A Nightclub in South Africa

Twenty-one people, all under the age of 21, have been found dead at a nightclub in South Africa. The South Africa Daily Sun reports their ages ranged from 13 to 20 and the current death toll is 22. BBC reports bodies were found on floors and tables in the early hours of June 26 at Enyobeni Tavern.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KFOR

KFOR

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy