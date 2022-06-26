ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

'Elvis' and 'Top Gun' tie for first place at the box office: 'A rare occurrence'

By Christi Carras
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

Paramount Pictures' "Top Gun: Maverick" and Warner Bros.' "Elvis" achieved a rare feat this weekend by tying for first place at the domestic box office — for now, at least.

In its opening weekend, "Elvis" amassed $30.5 million, while "Top Gun" collected the same amount in its fifth weekend for a North American cumulative of $521.7 million, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore that will be finalized on Monday.

"A box office tie is a rare occurrence and particularly when there is a battle for the top spot there is intense interest in the results given the importance of claiming a number one victory," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, in a statement.

"For both films this is a big deal, a number one debut for Elvis is obviously a big win and for Maverick, jumping back into the top spot in weekend 5 is no small feat."

Directed by Baz Luhrmann, "Elvis" stars Austin Butler as the titular King of Rock ’n’ Roll and Tom Hanks as his manager, Col. Tom Parker. The highly anticipated biopic scored a solid 78% fresh rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, as well as an A-minus from audiences polled by CinemaScore.

Also new to theaters this weekend was Universal Pictures' " The Black Phone ," which landed in fourth place at the domestic box office with $23.4 million. Helmed by Scott Derrickson , the latest Blumhouse horror flick stars Ethan Hawke as a masked serial killer who abducts and murders children.

"The Black Phone" received a strong 84% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes but a less enthusiastic B+ from Cinemascore audiences.

"Top Gun: Maverick" surpassed $1 billion at the global box office this weekend after racking up a total of $484.7 million internationally. The patriotic action movie, directed by Joesph Kosinski, recently became the highest-grossing domestic release of Tom Cruise's career.

Rounding out the top five domestically this weekend are Universal Pictures' " Jurassic World Dominion ," which added $26.4 million in its third weekend for a North American cumulative of $302.7 million, and Disney's "Lightyear," which made $17.7 million in its second weekend for a North American cumulative of $88.8 million.

Opening in wide release next weekend are Bleecker Street Media's "Mr. Malcolm's List" and Universal Pictures' "Minions: The Rise of Gru."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Elvis’ Croons Past ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to Win Rare Box Office Dance-Off With $31M

Elvis has danced ahead of Top Gun: Maverick to officially win the weekend box office race and top the domestic chart in its debut. In a rare box office tie, Sunday studio estimates had Baz Luhrmann’s biopic — starring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley — and Top Gun: Maverick each earning $30.5 million.More from The Hollywood ReporterChina Box Office: 'Jurassic World Dominion' Slips to Second Place After Crossing $100M'Top Gun: Maverick' Joins Billion-Dollar Box Office Club in a First for Tom CruiseRiley Keough on "Special and Overwhelming" Journey of Supporting 'Elvis' With the Presley Family But final weekend numbers tallied on Monday...
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

‘Elvis’ Shakes No. 1 Away From ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ After Dead Heat With $31M+ – Monday AM Box Office Update

Click here to read the full article. MONDAY AM: According to data this morning, Warner Bros.’ Elvis wins No. 1 this weekend with a $31.1M opening beating the fifth weekend of Paramount/Skydance’s Top Gun: Maverick which did $29.6M. It’s the third No. 1 opening for Warner Bros. YTD after The Batman‘s $134M and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore ($42.1M). Sunday for Elvis came in at $8.5M, -14% from Sunday’s $9.9M. Interesting to note here is that if you back out the $3.5M previews from Elvis, the pic’s 3-day is $27.6M, meaning Top Gun 2 took the 3-day on a pure Friday-Sunday basis. Top Gun 2 made more on...
THEATER & DANCE
Outsider.com

Disney’s ‘Lightyear’ Flops at the Box Office After Controversy

In a shocking box office development, Pixar’s star-studded return to theaters has stopped short of infinity and beyond. Lightyear had a surprisingly underwhelming opening weekend at the domestic box office. The film opened in second place with $51 million. Earlier projections predicted an opening of more than $70 million.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paramount, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Paramount, CA
Entertainment
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Joins Billion-Dollar Box Office Club in a First for Tom Cruise

Boom! Top Gun: Maverick has joined the billion-dollar club at the global box office. It’s the first Tom Cruise film to achieve the milestone, and the 50th Hollywood movie overall, not adjusted for inflation.More from The Hollywood ReporterChina Box Office: 'Jurassic World Dominion' Slips to Second Place After Crossing $100MBox Office Dance-Off: 'Elvis' Opens to $30.5M to Tie With 'Top Gun: Maverick' for Top SpotBox Office: 'Elvis' Earns $3.5M in Previews; 'Black Phone' Rings Up $3M Director Joseph Kosinski’s film passed the barrier after finishing Sunday with an estimated domestic total of $521.7 million and $484.7 million overseas for a global cume...
MOVIES
EW.com

King of the box office: Elvis ties with Top Gun sequel for No. 1 spot

The King of Rock and Roll is also the king of the box office. Baz Luhrmann's Elvis is tied with Top Gun: Maverick in the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office this week. The Elvis Presley biopic debuted with $30.5 million, while the Top Gun sequel earned the same during its fifth week in theaters, according to Comscore.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Soars Into $1 Billion Club After 31 Days in Theaters

This weekend, “Top Gun: Maverick” became the 50th film ever to surpass $1 billion at the box office, after just 31 days in theaters. Earlier this week, the Tom Cruise film flew past $500 million in domestic sales. Now, after this weekend, Deadline reports that the film has grossed $521.7 million domestically and $484.7 million internationally. “Top Gun: Maverick” managed to pass that $1 billion mark even without being released in China and Russia. Which are both huge movie markets.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Austin Butler
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Elvis
Person
Scott Derrickson
ComicBook

Elvis is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

Baz Luhrmann's Elvis hit theatres this weekend, and critics and audiences alike seem to be loving the new biopic. Elvis was released by Warner Bros. and features Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Austin Butler as Elvis Presley as well as Tom Hanks as Elvis' manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The movie is officially "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a 78% critics score and a 94% audience score. You can check out what some of the critics are saying below...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Catapults Past $1B At Worldwide Box Office – Update

Click here to read the full article. MONDAY UPDATE: With the actuals now counted, Paramount/Skydance’s Top Gun: Maverick has soared to $1.007B global through Sunday. That includes $520.8M domestically and $486.1M from 65 international markets for the Tom Cruise-starrer. The international box office weekend came in higher than estimated on Sunday (see below) with $45.7M; and newcomer Korea is showing staying power with $14.2M through Monday — today’s addition in that market is not included in the offshore total above. Commenting today, Paramount Pictures President and CEO, Brian Robbins, said, “It’s rare to get the special kind of alchemy that creates...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

China Box Office: ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Slips to Second Place After Crossing $100M

Universal’s Jurassic World Dominion crossed the $100 million mark in China on Thursday, becoming the first Hollywood film to hit that milestone since Legendary’s Godzilla vs. Kong did so in early 2021. The dinosaur sequel was pushed into second place over the weekend, however, as the heartwarming Chinese drama Lighting Up the Stars opened Friday and surged into first place. Dominion took $12.5 million in its third frame, while Lighting Up the Stars won the weekend with $31.8 million, according to estimates from Artisan Gateway. Altogether, Dominion has earned $114.6 million of its $746.7 million global total in China. Franchise predecessor...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Top Gun#Paramount Pictures#Warner Bros#North American#King Of Rock N Roll#Universal Pictures#Helmed#Blumhouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
334K+
Followers
64K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy