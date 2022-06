Why change our state flag? Thanks to Gary Herbert and Derek Miller for their recent op-ed: “Utah is the Beehive state — our flag should represent it.”. We naturally recognize familiar symbols. I certainly hope that no one gets the crazy idea to change our American flag — our stars and stripes — which is well established and recognizable around the world. Some things are best left alone because people recognize and respect them, such as the MGM logo for movies or the U.K. flag (union jack) or the Red Cross or many other symbols.

