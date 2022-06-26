ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

In Gee Chun Outlasts Lexi Thompson to Win Women’s PGA

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X5eb0_0gMmy1xX00

After nearly slipping up Sunday, the 27-year-old South Korean held on to claim her third major championship.

View the original article to see embedded media.

South Korea’s In Gee Chun bounced back from a shaky front nine to win the Women’s PGA Championship Sunday and claim her third major championship victory after American Lexi Thompson stumbled on the green in the final few holes.

After coming into the final round with a three-shot advantage, Chun yielded her lead in the first three holes at Congressional on Sunday. She carded a three-over 75 for the second consecutive day, but the outing proved to be enough as she finished at five under par, one shot clear of Thompson and Australia’s Minjee Lee.

As Chun faltered out of the gates, Thompson immediately began to apply pressure, erasing the deficit and even putting herself ahead by two strokes through the front nine. At that point, her putting woes began.

Thompson, who was seeking her second major title and first since 2014, smashed a short par putt wide on the 14th hole which dropped her lead down to one. She birdied 15, but bogeyed the par-5 16th while Chun made birdie, leaving the two players tied with two holes remaining.

Thompson followed up the 16th by three putting for bogey on 17. The 27-year-old American put herself in position to send the tournament to a playoff with a stellar approach shot on the 18th hole but left her birdie attempt short. Chun was able to sink a five-foot par putt to win the tournament.

Watch Golf online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Chun, 27, led by five strokes at the end of Thursday’s first round, equaling the largest 18-hole advantage in the history of women’s majors. She extended her lead to six strokes after the second round and three shots coming into Sunday’s showdown.

Chun’s victory marked her third at a major championship and her first in nearly six years. She previously won the U.S. Women’s Open in 2015 and the 2016 Evian Championship.

More Golf Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Another PGA Tour Star Is Reportedly Leaving

Another PGA Tour star is reportedly set to leave for LIV Golf. According to reports, PGA Tour star Matthew Wolff is set to leave for the Saudi-backed tour. Wolff has been one of the best up-and-coming golfers on the PGA Tour. This is another blow for the PGA Tour, though...
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Tiger Woods Biceps Photo

Tiger Woods is looking pretty jacked ahead of The Open Championship at St. Andrews next month. The 15-time major champion took some time off after the PGA Championship, choosing to skip out on the U.S. Open at Brookline in Massachusetts. However, Woods is committed to playing in The Open Championship...
BROOKLINE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpga#Win Women#Pga#South Korean#American#Congressional
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Lexi Thompson's Embarrassing Miss

After storming back to the top of the leaderboard Sunday, Lexi Thompson will once again have to overcome the putting demons if she wants capture her second career major. With a two-shot lead at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Thompson found herself just two feet away from a par-save on 14. But the putt didn't even touch the hole.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Phil Mickelson’s Net Worth in 2022

Phil Mickelson is an American professional golfer. He is one of the winningest golfers ever as he won 45 events on the PGA Tour including three Masters Tournaments (2004, 2006, 2010), two PGA Championships (2005, 2021), and one Open Championship (2013). His 2021 PGA Championship victory made him the oldest major championship winner in history […] The post Phil Mickelson’s Net Worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Golf World Heartbroken For Lexi Thompson On Sunday

Lexi Thompson had a brutal choke during the final round of the Women's PGA Championship on Sunday. She led by two strokes with three holes left and let it slip away. Her putting let her down in the final holes as she ended up finishing second to In Gee Chun.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

Sergio Garcia announces he will change LIV Golf team name and logo

LIV Golf player Sergio Garcia has revealed he is already planning on changing his team’s name and logo ahead of the second $25m event in Portland. When Phil Mickelson first faced the media after announcing his intentions to continue with the Saudi-backed series, he did so with a subtle joke that pretty much flew under the radar.
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Extremely Bizarre Player Disqualification

Jason Kokrak got disqualified from the Travelers Championship on Friday for a pretty weird reason. Kokrak failed to record a score on his final hole of the second round and he also failed to return an overall scoresheet for his day. He hit his second shot 44 yards over the...
GOLF
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Golfer Named The 'Next Paige Spiranac'

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac might have some competition in the golf social media world. While Spiranac, who played at the University of Arizona and San Diego State before a brief professional career, has more than 3 million followers on Instagram, she could have some competition moving forward.
GOLF
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Sha'Carri Richardson's Performance

Another day, another disappointing result for Sha'Carri Richardson. After failing to qualify for the women's 100m dash final, Richardson flamed out in the 200m dash, as well. Richardson, once viewed as the face of American women's sprinting, has fallen on tough times. Richardson had no interest in speaking with the...
SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To The 'Putt Of The Year'

Tim Petrovic dropped what very well could be the putt of the year in the third round of the U.S. Senior Open Championship over the weekend. The American golfer was able to bounce back from a string of bogies with a miraculous putt that ran several feet past the hole before reversing course and saving par.
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The PGA Tour's Big Announcement

The PGA Tour and the DP Tour had a big announcement on Tuesday afternoon. Per Dan Rapaport, both tours are going to announce a joint venture partnership that will run for the next 10+ years. The PGA Tour was able to have good relations with the DP Tour, despite the...
GOLF
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

79K+
Followers
35K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy