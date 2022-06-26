DeSoto Parish youth goes missing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teenager from Shreveport who escaped from a juvenile facility in Avoyelles Parish on Monday, June 13 has been captured in Houston, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office reports. Anthony Mandigo, 17, escaped state custody more than two weeks ago, and now faces charges as...
Shreveport Police are asking for help finding a young woman missing from Shreveport. The family of Savannah Hale reported her missing May 4th, and are asking anyone with any information about her to please contact Shreveport Police. Savannah is originally from Montgomery, Louisiana, a small community on Highway 71, just...
SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are trying to piece together evidence in an overnight shooting in Shreveport. The call came in about 12:30 a.m. Police found one person shot at a gas station near W. 70th and Buncombe Road. That victim, who had been shot twice in the arm, was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It's unclear at this time exactly where the shooting happened.
Caddo deputies are investigating a crash that left a bicyclist dead in Vivian on Tuesday (6/28/22) night. Caddo deputies were dispatched to the 900 block of North Pine Street just after 7 p.m.. Upon arrival they found a lifeless bicyclist that was hit by a car. The driver of the car remained at the crash site and was interviewed by deputies.
Two people have died in separate traffic accidents in the Shreveport area in the past day. An elderly man was killed Tuesday night when his car hit a tree. The wreck happened in the 6600 block of Jewella at about 8pm when 74-year-old Charles Conner of Shreveport apparently lost control of his car which crossed the median, hitting a tree. Conner was rushed to Ochsner LSU Hospital but was later pronounced dead. An autopsy has been ordered.
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four people are facing charges in Bienville Parish in connection with an investigation involving stolen firearms and other items. According to the sheriff’s office, seven firearms were recovered after the investigation. Four were stolen in a gun store burglary, two in a residential burglary in Webster Parish, and the seventh was taken in a vehicle burglary on Slay Woodard Road in Bienville Parish.
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday, June 29 that investigators are looking into a woman accused of scamming dozens of other women out of thousands of dollars through her online boutique. Bailey Baker, 23, of Grand Cane, is being investigated after dozens of...
MINDEN, La. -- A Minden woman has been arrested and charges are pending on a second person in the death of a baby. Stephanie N. Lowery, 26, of the 100 block of Pine Street, was taken into custody Monday and charged with negligent homicide. The autopsy report shows her child died from fentanyl intoxication.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport has seen a string of crimes at gas stations in the Queensborough neighborhood since Saturday. There was a fatal shooting at one gas station, a robbery at another, and a carjacking at yet another, all in a span of four days. At AK’s Clark...
SHREVEPORT, La. - A carjacking early Tuesday led to a shooting in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood. According to police, the victim was at AK's Clark gas station in the 4000 block of Jewella just north of I-20 when he was approached by four men who took his truck and shot him in the leg. It happened about 12:30 a.m.
(Cloutierville)- Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, and Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #1 responded on June 28 at 1:48 pm to the scene of a mobile home and storage building fire in the 1000 block of Emmanuel Road in the Emmanuel Community near Cloutierville according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.
An explosion and fire in DeSoto Parish shook a small community in DeSoto Parish. It happened on the Catuna Road just off of Highway 171 Monday morning. A natural gas pipeline exploded and burst into flames which could be seen for miles. The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office evacuated nearby residents...
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Law Enforcement Academy graduated its 34th class of cadets into the ranks of LDWF Enforcement Division agents at a ceremony in Baton Rouge. After six months of training at the academy, 17 newly commissioned agents are ready to begin enforcing hunting, fishing and boating regulations that govern the use of the state's natural resources.
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested a 43-year-old man who allegedly came onto his property and started making threats Tuesday. Jerry Darrell Guilliams, of Marshall, is still being held in the Harrison County Jail on charges of assault of a peace officer, obstruction or retaliation, and criminal trespass. No bond amounts have been set for his charges yet.
Wednesday morning, the Central Fire Station received a dispatch from the City Police reporting a structure fire on J.C. Deblieux Drive. Engines 1, Engine 3, Rescue1, Truck 1, and Chief-2, with Fire Prevention/Investigations, Fire Safety and Chief-1 were dispatched to the scene. C-2, the first to arrive on scene, found...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a crash in the Sunset Acres neighborhood that left a man in critical condition. Just before 8:00 p.m., police and emergency medical services were called to the intersection of Jewella Ave. and W 70th St. Officers say they believe the man was speeding south on Jewella Ave when he hit the median and crossed into the northbound lanes, then hit a tree.
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Traffic is flowing again on Interstate 49 in Shreveport after an 18-wheeler carrying powdered chlorine rolled over on the northbound side late Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened just after 4 p.m. about a mile before the N. Market Street (Exit 215) forced the shutdown...
A suspicious vehicle call Friday led to the arrest of a Princeton, La., man on numerous charges. Ruston Police responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle at The Springs Church on South Barnett Springs Street Saturday. A records check of John Donaho, 35, revealed he was wanted the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Department on warrants for a battery of a dating partner and theft of a motor vehicle. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Department also held a warrant for Donaho for misdemeanor theft. In a search, a vape pen Donaho said contained THC was found in his pocket.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner identified the Shreveport man who died due to his car striking a tree Tuesday night. The coroner says the victim, 74-year-old Charles Conner, was traveling south on Jewella Avenue when he hit the median, crossed into northbound lanes, and then hit a tree.
Gunfire broke out on Youree Drive in Shreveport this afternoon, in broad daylight. Witnesses say that it sounded like more than 10 shots were fired, and more than 15 emergency units were on the scene Monday afternoon. Reports now indicate that the shooting took place at the State of Louisiana...
Comments / 0