DeSoto Parish youth goes missing

SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are trying to piece together evidence in an overnight shooting in Shreveport. The call came in about 12:30 a.m. Police found one person shot at a gas station near W. 70th and Buncombe Road. That victim, who had been shot twice in the arm, was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It's unclear at this time exactly where the shooting happened.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO