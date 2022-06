The NYPD is asking for the public’s help locating a 58-year-old man from Norwood, reported missing on Sunday, June 26. Jerome Hooks, 3569 Dekalb Avenue from the Norwood section of the borough was last seen on Friday, June, 3, at around 10.15 a.m. inside of his home. He is described as male, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds, has a dark complexion and a stocky build, black hair and brown eyes. His clothing description is unknown.

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO