CHARLTON, Mass. — Saturday was a very special day for one Charlton veteran, who gave the salute of a lifetime to a family member. Howard Seifert, 104, is a World War II veteran and the oldest resident in town. His great-grandson Hunter is a newly commissioned second lieutenant in the Space Force. Hunter will be heading to Vandenberg Space Force Base in California to start his undergraduate space training. Family, friends and veterans gathered at Charlton Grange for the first salute, which was put together by Hunter's mom and the local American Legion.

CHARLTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO