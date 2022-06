I was sitting in my classic GTO, while Rose was inside Freddie’s shopping. With the price of gas, I didn’t want to run the engine, and no matter what, I always worry about discharging the battery and being left with not enough energy to start up the car again. When Rose is shopping it could take anywhere from half an hour to an hour and a half . . . or more. But that’s okay, I always have something to read or at least think about while I wait. My mind has been known to wander.

