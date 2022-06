NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Over the last year there has been much debate on how to solve Nashville's party bus complaints. In March, Gov. Bill Lee signed legislation giving local governments the authority to put regulations on party vehicles and on June 23, the Metro Transportation License Commission (MTLC) voted to stop the party vehicles from operating downtown from 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Nashville party buses could will soon have new hours when they won't be able to operate.

