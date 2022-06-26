New Mapco in Columbia gave away free gas on Sunday

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - David Rives Ministries, a Christian non-profit focusing on media outreach, recently purchased The Renaissance Center in Dickson, TN. The facility will soon be known as The Wonders Center & Science Museum and will house a science museum and the television studios Genesis Science Network. In addition, David Rives Ministries will be moving its operations from its existing 12,000 square-foot facilities in Lewisburg, TN, to the more than 100,000 square-foot building.
