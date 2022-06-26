ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

New Mapco in Columbia gave away free gas on Sunday

By Chuck Morris
WSMV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mapco celebrated the opening of its new...

www.wsmv.com

WSMV

LIST: Burn bans across Middle Tennessee area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the region continues to dry out, several cities and counties have banned any open burning until significant rainfall arrives. Here is a list of several cities in the Middle Tennessee area that have no burn orders currently in place, which includes fireworks with the 4th of July approaching:
BRENTWOOD, TN
clarksvillenow.com

New Clarksville-to-Nashville bus route added at Exit 11 Park & Ride

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Nashville Metro Transit Authority is expanding commuter bus services between Clarksville and Nashville by adding an additional weekday route, effective Tuesday, July 5. MTA, through public transit contractor WeGo Public Transit, runs along route 94, Clarksville Express (I-24). Stops for the route include the...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville’s first COVID-19 testing site is last to close

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Today is your last day to use the Metro Community Assessment Center on Murfreesboro Pike to get a COVID-19 vaccine or test. The site will stop operations on Thursday afternoon. Two and a half years ago, this was the first community assessment center to open that...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Inflation ignites higher costs of fireworks

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A favorite way to celebrate the fourth might cost you more this year, as inflation is igniting higher fireworks costs. According to the American Pyrotechnic Association, overall costs are up 35 percent across the fireworks industry. “It’s one of those things we can’t control,” Jacob Adkisson...
BRENTWOOD, TN
WSMV

Party bus owners say new regulations could be bad for business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Transportainment owners said Wednesday that the new regulations, specifically registering to operate as a sightseeing or entertainment vehicle, could force them to overhaul their business models. Party bus owners and Nashville residents met Wednesday to make a case for their place in the business world of...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

New Middle Tennessee MAPCO give free gas to first 500 customers

COLUMBIA, Tenn. -- Motorists are treated to free gas in Columbia this morning. The first 500 vehicles to arrive Sunday at the new MAPCO, 2301 Carmack Boulevard, received $40 worth of free gas, a free slice of Pizza Hut pizza and some excellent service. Cars were lined up at 8 a.m.
COLUMBIA, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Large NEW Outdoor / Indoor Music Venue in Murfreesboro along the Stones River in the Gateway District of Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO) Local residents and music lovers throughout Tennessee are excited about an announcement made earlier this year regarding a new concert venue that will be built Murfreesboro. Some are saying the venue will fill the long left gap in outdoor entertainment that hasn't been felt (or heard) since the closing of the Starwood Amphitheater.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Murfreesboro firefighters save 5-week-old baby locked inside hot SUV

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - First responders are sharing their stories after saving a 5-week-old baby locked inside a hot SUV earlier this month. “Your stomach drops because you don’t know how the outcome is going to be,” Murfreesboro Fire Rescue firefighter Tyson Donaldson said. The original call was...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Columbia store gives away free gas

The green flag drops for the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. Hundreds of people gathered at Bicentennial Mall on Saturday to celebrate the culmination of Pride Month. Four apartment units were damaged by fire Sunday morning at the Arbors of Brentwood complex. Protests continue over Supreme Court decision to overturn...
COLUMBIA, TN
WSMV

Family of seven loses home to hot tub fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family of seven lost everything in a house fire over the weekend that they believe started in their hot tub. Jason Oschwald said building the home in 2016 was a labor of love. “First of all, the thought and energy and love that goes into a house,” Oschwald said. “You are building your family. You are creating your castle that you worked so hard for.”
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Injury crash closed down Hobson Pike on Thursday morning.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - State route 171 was shut down for several hours on Thursday morning for a crash involving two vehicles. According to police at the scene, two vehicles side-swiped each other around 5:45 a.m. on Hobson Pike/SR-171 near Smith Springs Parkway in Antioch. Both drivers were injured in the crash but their injuries are not considered critical.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Independence Day celebrations in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Around the country, Americans are getting ready to get the family together for BBQs, fireworks, and summer fun for the 4th of July on Monday. In Middle Tennessee, some are starting the festivities off early on Friday. The following are events happening Friday in and around the region:
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Christian non-profit purchases Renaissance Center

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - David Rives Ministries, a Christian non-profit focusing on media outreach, recently purchased The Renaissance Center in Dickson, TN. The facility will soon be known as The Wonders Center & Science Museum and will house a science museum and the television studios Genesis Science Network. In addition, David Rives Ministries will be moving its operations from its existing 12,000 square-foot facilities in Lewisburg, TN, to the more than 100,000 square-foot building.
DICKSON, TN
WSMV

Man found dead on West Nashville road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro homicide detectives are investigating the death of a young man found on the side of a road in West Nashville. According to police, around 8 a.m., someone noticed a man’s body on the side of River Road Pike, near Gower Road. The person called the police around 8 a.m.
NASHVILLE, TN

