ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

At least 20 dead in South African club; cause not yet known

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40rDkT_0gMmwHUy00

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African police are investigating the deaths of at least 20 people at a nightclub in the coastal town of East London early Sunday.

It is unclear what led to the deaths of the young people, who were reportedly attending a party to celebrate the end of winter school exams.

Local newspaper Daily Dispatch reported that bodies were strewn across tables and chairs without any visible signs of injuries.

“At this point we cannot confirm the cause of death,” said health department spokesperson Siyanda Manana.

“We are going to conduct autopsies as soon as possible to establish the probable cause of death. The deceased have been taken to state mortuaries,” Manana added.

Police Minister Bheki Cele was on Sunday morning expected to visit the scene.

The owner of the club, Siyakhangela Ndevu, told local broadcaster eNCA that he had been called to the scene early Sunday morning.

“I am still uncertain about what really happened, but when I was called in the morning I was told the place was too full and that some people were trying to force their way into the tavern,” he said.

“However, we will hear what the police say about the cause of death,” Ndevu added.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

2 found dead at NC home; 2 children unharmed, suspect wanted

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A man and woman have been found dead at a North Carolina home, while two children were found safe, according to a sheriff’s office. The Davie County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded on Sunday to a report of a disturbance, WGHP reported. A 911 caller told dispatchers that someone was shooting at […]
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bheki Cele
CBS News

Father dies by suicide in Virginia after discovering his 18-month-old son dead inside a hot car, police say

Local authorities are investigating the deaths of a young child and his father after both bodies were found at their home in central Virginia this week. Chesterfield County Police said they believe the child, an 18-month-old boy, died after his father unintentionally left him alone inside a car for several hours. Officers discovered the child dead at his family's residence on Tuesday, while responding to reports that suggested a toddler may have been forgotten in an unattended vehicle.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
Daily Mail

Mom who was cuffed by cops before she managed to jump the fence and save her son and his friends from Uvalde gunman claims she is now being harassed by officers who 'park outside her home and flicker their headlights'

A mom who was cuffed by cops at Uvalde before she was able to save her two sons from the gunman at Robb Elementary has claimed officers have been harassing her since the massacre. The Texas elementary school shooting on May 24 left 19 children and two teachers dead. On...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South African Police#Daily Dispatch#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

Coroner IDs 75-year-old Myrtle Beach man killed in alligator attack

HORRY COUNTY, S.C (WBTW) — A 75-year-old Myrtle Beach man has been identified as the person killed on Friday by an alligator in Horry County. Michael Burstein drowned after being attacked and dragged into a retention pond in the area of Excalibur Court near Myrtle Beach, according to Deputy Horry County Coroner Michelle McSpadden. The […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WNCT

Drug dealers receive prison sentences in Craven County superior court

NEW BERN, N.C. — District Attorney Scott Thomas announced that three drug dealers received lengthy prison sentences in Craven County Superior Court. All three defendants were sentenced by Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Joshua W. Willey, Jr. The cases were prosecuted in court by Assistant District Attorney Chekesha N. Hukins. SAUL HERNANDEZ HERNANDEZ, 37, of […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Two juveniles charged with attempted murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two juveniles have been charged with attempted murder following an investigation into a June 23 shooting. Both juveniles are being held at the Pitt County Juvenile Detention Center. They’re both charged with four counts of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and armed robbery. At about 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

North Carolina man drowns in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 33-year-old North Carolina man drowned Sunday in Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Roosevelt Robinson of Raeford, North Carolina, died at a local hospital after being pulled from the ocean near 22nd Avenue South, Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said. It happened just before noon. No additional […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WNCT

Man arrested in Pitt County after residence shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The suspect in a shooting that happened last December in Pitt County was arrested in Rocky Mount on Wednesday. The United States Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force located Devonte Gregory Dales, 19, of Rocky Mount. He was arrested and taken before an Edgecombe County Magistrate, who placed him under a $240,000 secured […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

26K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy