Coral Springs, FL

Coral Springs Teen Runs for Office at Florida Boys State

By Agrippina Fadel
 2 days ago
Gov. DeSantis Speaks at the Florida American Legion Boys State Program in June 2022. Coral Springs Talk might have just spoken to the city’s future mayor; however, residents will have to wait a few years before seeing his name on the ballot. Victor King, 17, a rising senior...

