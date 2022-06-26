ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, CA

Winning Powerball ticket sold at Glendale gas station

By Joe Hiti
 2 days ago

GLENDALE, Calif. ( KNX ) — Someone is going to be happy they stopped to buy gas, as the winning Powerball ticket was purchased at a Glendale gas station, according to the California Lottery.

The winning ticket is worth $1,417,623 and is going to make one lucky gambler very happy.

The winning numbers from Saturday night were 6-12-20-27-32 and were sold on a ticket at the United Oil located at 1118 N. Glendale Ave.

Five of the six winning numbers were on the tickets, missing only the red Powerball number.

The winner's identity is still unknown and won't be until they claim their prize from the California Lottery. They have 180 days to do so.

