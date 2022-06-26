Hydrologic Outlook issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-28 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for south central and southwestern Montana. Target Area: Broadwater; Gallatin; Jefferson; Madison Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Broadwater, Madison, southeastern Jefferson and northwestern Gallatin Counties through 800 PM MDT At 737 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Three Forks, or 26 miles west of Bozeman, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bozeman, Virginia City, Belgrade, Three Forks, Manhattan, Ennis, Pony, Harrison, Alder, Big Sky, Cameron, Missouri Headwaters State Park, Four Corners, Amsterdam, Jeffers, Madison Buffalo Jump State Park, Norris, Mcallister, Bozeman Hot Springs and Gallatin Gateway. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 between mile markers 275 and 306. Highway 12 between mile markers 108 and 109. Highway 191 between mile markers 40 and 51, and between mile markers 57 and 87. Highway 287 between mile markers 1 and 9 , and between mile markers 5 and 97. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
