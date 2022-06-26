Hydrologic Outlook issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 21:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Ward FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN WARD COUNTY At 956 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is expected to be ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Monahans, Thorntonville, Wickett and Roy Hurd Memorial Airport. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

WARD COUNTY, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO