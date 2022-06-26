ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hydrologic Outlook issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-26 13:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-06-27 14:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Taiya Inlet...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dense Smoke Advisory issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 10:11:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-06-29 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with respiratory illnesses should remain indoors to avoid inhaling smoke. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Middle Tanana Valley DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM AKDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense smoke. * WHERE...Middle Tanana Valley. * WHEN...Until 1 PM AKDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and poor air quality.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Palo Pinto, Parker by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 13:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Palo Pinto; Parker A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Parker and northeastern Palo Pinto Counties through 730 PM CDT At 653 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mineral Wells State Park, or 8 miles northeast of Mineral Wells, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mineral Wells and Mineral Wells State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Southern Valley, Garfield, McCone by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-28 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near Fort Peck Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northeastern Montana. Target Area: Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Phillips, northeastern Garfield, southern Valley and western McCone Counties through 945 PM MDT At 837 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles northeast of Jordan, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Jordan, Nashua, Fort Peck, The Pines Rec Area, Duck Creek Rec Area, Fort Peck Marina, Hell Creek Rec Area, Flowing Wells Rest Area, Nelson Creek Rec Area, Rock Creek Rec Area, Park Grove, Van Norman, Haxby and Weldon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bowie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 18:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bowie The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Southern Hempstead County in southwestern Arkansas Northern Miller County in southwestern Arkansas North central Lafayette County in southwestern Arkansas East central Bowie County in northeastern Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 646 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hope to near Fulton to near Ogden to near Red Lick, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Texarkana, Hope, Wake Village, Nash, Red Lick, Perrytown, Garland, Fulton, Ogden, Mandeville, Genoa, Leary, Mount Pleasant, McNab, Patmos, Oakhaven, Pleasant Hill, Hervey, Homan and Piney Grove. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 21:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-30 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches along the North Central to Northwestern coast of Puerto Rico from Aguadilla to Dorado. Beaches of Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calumet, Manitowoc, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 20:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calumet; Manitowoc; Winnebago A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Calumet, southeastern Winnebago and southwestern Manitowoc Counties through 900 PM CDT At 827 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Central Lake Winnebago, or 9 miles southeast of Oshkosh, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include St Anna. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 20:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-28 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Grant FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 9 PM MDT this evening for a portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following county, Grant. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains, Beartooth Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-28 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains; Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area; Northern Park; Northern Sweet Grass; Paradise Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Sweet Grass and central Park Counties through 945 PM MDT At 852 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles west of Big Timber, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Livingston, Big Timber, Springdale, Mc Leod and Greycliff. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Yellowstone, Northern Big Horn by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-28 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for south central, central and southeastern Montana. Target Area: Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Big Horn; Southwestern Yellowstone; Treasure Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Big Horn, northeastern Yellowstone and Treasure Counties through 845 PM MDT At 757 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 18 miles southeast of Roundup to 9 miles north of Worden to 10 miles west of Hardin. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hardin, Hysham, Custer, Worden, Ballantine, Pompeys Pillar and Bighorn. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys, Potomac, Seeley Lake Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 15:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-28 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys; Potomac, Seeley Lake Region; West Glacier Region A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Lake, northern Missoula and eastern Sanders Counties through 815 PM MDT At 729 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Old Agency, or 21 miles south of Polson, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. Heavy Rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ravalli, Ronan, Pablo, Old Agency, Allentown, Moiese, Kicking Horse, Charlo, Fort Connah and Salmon Prairie. This includes the following highways Highway 83 between mile markers 45 and 46. Highway 93 between mile markers 27 and 29, and between mile markers 33 and 52. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Highlands, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 18:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-28 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHERN MCKINLEY, SOUTHWESTERN RIO ARRIBA, NORTHWESTERN SANDOVAL AND SOUTHEASTERN SAN JUAN COUNTIES THROUGH 830 PM MDT At 800 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Counselor, or 35 miles west of Cuba, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pueblo Pintado and Nageezi. This includes Highway 550 between Mile Markers 100 and 116. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Aurora, Brule, Charles Mix, Douglas, Gregory by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Aurora; Brule; Charles Mix; Douglas; Gregory FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Gregory, Brule, Aurora, Charles Mix and Douglas. * TIMING...From noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 19 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the upper 90s and lower 100s. * LIGHTNING...Dry lightning is not expected. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Ward by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 21:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Ward FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN WARD COUNTY At 956 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is expected to be ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Monahans, Thorntonville, Wickett and Roy Hurd Memorial Airport. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Butler, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 20:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Franklin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL FRANKLIN AND SOUTHWESTERN BUTLER COUNTIES At 832 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Allison, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Allison, Aplington and Allison Municipal Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garfield, Petroleum, Phillips, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 19:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-28 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garfield; Petroleum; Phillips; Valley The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Phillips County in northeastern Montana Northeastern Petroleum County in northeastern Montana Northwestern Garfield County in northeastern Montana Southwestern Valley County in northeastern Montana * Until 830 PM MDT. * At 733 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Crooked Creek Rec Area, or 37 miles northeast of Winnett, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fourchette, Devils Creek Rec Area, Crooked Creek Rec Area, U L Bend Rec Area, Hell Creek Rec Area and Brusett. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 19:23:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-28 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Reduced visibility expected particularly along SR-305 and SR-278 in Lander and Eureka Counties, as well as I-80. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Blaine, Cascade, Chouteau, Fergus, Hill, Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 20:37:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-28 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blaine; Cascade; Chouteau; Fergus; Hill; Judith Basin SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 413 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MONTANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MONTANA CASCADE FERGUS JUDITH BASIN IN NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA BLAINE CHOUTEAU HILL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BELT, BIG SANDY, CARTER, CASCADE, CHINOOK, FORT BENTON, GRASS RANGE, GREAT FALLS, HARLEM, HAVRE, HAYS, HOBSON, KINGS HILL PASS, LEWISTOWN, LEWISTOWN DIVIDE, RAYNESFORD, ROCKY BOY, RUDYARD, STANFORD, AND WINIFRED.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marinette by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 13:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Florence; Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Marinette; Menominee; Oconto; Oneida; Portage; Shawano; Vilas; Waupaca; Waushara; Wood SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 411 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE FLORENCE FOREST LANGLADE LINCOLN MARATHON MARINETTE MENOMINEE OCONTO ONEIDA PORTAGE SHAWANO VILAS WAUPACA WAUSHARA WOOD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broadwater, Gallatin, Jefferson, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-28 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for south central and southwestern Montana. Target Area: Broadwater; Gallatin; Jefferson; Madison Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Broadwater, Madison, southeastern Jefferson and northwestern Gallatin Counties through 800 PM MDT At 737 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Three Forks, or 26 miles west of Bozeman, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bozeman, Virginia City, Belgrade, Three Forks, Manhattan, Ennis, Pony, Harrison, Alder, Big Sky, Cameron, Missouri Headwaters State Park, Four Corners, Amsterdam, Jeffers, Madison Buffalo Jump State Park, Norris, Mcallister, Bozeman Hot Springs and Gallatin Gateway. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 between mile markers 275 and 306. Highway 12 between mile markers 108 and 109. Highway 191 between mile markers 40 and 51, and between mile markers 57 and 87. Highway 287 between mile markers 1 and 9 , and between mile markers 5 and 97. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 14:31:00 SST Expires: 2022-06-29 02:45:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A High Surf Advisory remains in effect * SURF...Surf heights of 11 to 14 feet will continue to impact south and east facing shores. * TIMING...through Wednesday * IMPACTS...high surfs and strong rip currents Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 230 AOAULI ASO LUA IUNI 28 2022 ...O loo faaauau le Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * GALU...Galu matua maualuluga e 11 i le 14 futu o le aafia ai talafatai i saute ma sasa`e o le atunuu. * TAIMI...seia oo i le Aso Lulu. * AAFIAGA...e maualuluga galu ma malolosi aave o le sami FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.
