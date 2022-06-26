Heat advisory in effect until Monday night in Los Angeles and Orange Counties

Heat advisories are in effect across the southwest United States, including Los Angeles and Orange Counties and the Inland Empire, until Monday night.

Not everyone will have to worry, as temperatures in some areas will range from the 70s to the 80s. Still, other communities will want to keep their fans on as thermometers will hit triple digits, AccuWeather reported.

Temperature highs on Sunday in Los Angeles and Orange counties will hit 82 degrees before falling to 62 degrees at night.

In the valleys and Inland Empire, temperatures will hit 102 degrees, falling to 70 degrees at night.

Temperatures will also depend on location, with beaches hitting 77 degrees Sunday with overnight lows of 65 degrees and mountain communities reaching 87 degrees before falling to 51 degrees at night. Deserts will hit 102 degrees during the day and 65 degrees at night.