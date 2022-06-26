ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

Two charged, one injured in overnight Mooresville shooting: Police

By Connor Lomis
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45eHKU_0gMmvUlO00

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two men are facing charges after a shooting left one person injured in Mooresville early Sunday morning, according to the Mooresville Police Department.

RELATED | Suspect shot, officers unharmed in west Charlotte officer-involved shootout: CMPD

Jaylon Westbrook, 19, was charged with felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anazi Quiller, 18, was charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and placed in the Iredell County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.

Police say the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Logan Street and Brookwood Street.

🚨 Queen City News is TRACKING CRIME where you live. CLICK HERE

After several calls of people reporting their homes or vehicles had been hit by gunfire, police were dispatched. Upon arrival, police found numerous shell casings scattered in the roadway along Logan Street.

While on the street, MPD got a call that an individual was suffering a gunshot wound at the Piedmont Point Apartments. Investigation revealed that the person suffered those injuries on Logan Street.

That person was rushed to the hospital and is expected to recover.

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.

Based on the investigation, police arrested both Westbrook and Quiller.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: Multiple People Injured After Northwest Charlotte Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating after five individuals, including two children, were shot and injured in northwest Charlotte on Monday. Around 1:26 p.m., officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the area of Beatties Ford Road, Gilbert Street, Newland Road, and Holly Street. At the scene,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mooresville, NC
Cars
City
Mooresville, NC
Charlotte, NC
Cars
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
Mooresville, NC
Crime & Safety
WBTV

Concord officer accused of shooting, killing man fired

‘It was a win:’ CMS Board Chair reacts to new law expanding summer meals for school children. Here in North Carolina, Sen. Burr, Sen. Tillis, Rep. Adams, and Rep. Foxx all supported the Act. Updated: 56 minutes ago. A month after the tragic shooting at an elementary school in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police: No survivors in two-car crash in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fatal crash between two cars left no survivors Sunday night in Monroe. Police say the wreck happened around 7:25 p.m. on Sutherland Avenue near Citrus Drive. They say Bruno German Lindo, 33, was driving a Jeep Cherokee around 75 miles per hour on Sutherland Avenue...
MONROE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Convicted Felon#Violent Crime#Mpd#The Queen City News#Qc News
WBTV

3 people dead in domestic violence shooting

‘An exciting time for this franchise’: Charlotte Hornets introduce Steve Clifford as new head coach. Just over four years after he was fired, the Charlotte Hornets re-introduced Steve Clifford as the franchise’s new head coach on Tuesday. Updated: 6 hours ago. According to a disciplinary report provided by...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Four arrested in deadly May shooting at Concord apartment complex

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – Four men have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in May at a Concord apartment complex. According to Concord Police, officers were called to the Parkway Station Apartments on Samuel Adams Circle in the early-morning hours of May 30. When they...
CONCORD, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Arrest 4 For Shooting, Killing A Man Inside His Concord Apartment

CONCORD, N.C. — Concord Police have arrested four men for their alleged involvement in the shooting death of 26-year-old Raekwon Berry back in May. On Monday, May 30th, officers responded to reports of gunshots on Samuel Adams Circle at the Parkway Station Apartments in Concord. When officers arrived, they...
CONCORD, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man wanted for killing man and woman in Mocksville

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is about how communities in the Triad are discussing the importance of curbing crime. Deputies said a man is wanted for murdering a man and woman at a home and leaving two children safe in Mocksville Sunday morning. The Davie...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

17-year-old dies after shooting in Burlington, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after a 17-year-old died from a gunshot wound in Burlington. Just after 8:30 p.m. on Monday, police were called to the 1000 block of Graham Street about someone who had been shot. When they arrived on the scene, they found a 17-year-old who had been shot. They were […]
BURLINGTON, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Sheriff: Mooresville woman, Taylorsville man arrested on felony drug charge

A search warrant at a Mooresville residence led to the arrests of two people on a felony drug charge. Christine Yvonne Mays, 47, of Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, and Allen Jennings Campbell, 33, of Liledoun Road, Taylorsville, were arrested. Mays was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver crystal methamphetamine and felony maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for the sale or use of a controlled substance. A magistrate set bond at $50,000.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy