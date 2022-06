The Tampa Bay Rays have reinstated shortstop Wander Franco from the injured list, the club announced Sunday. Franco, 21, has been out since May 30 due to a right quad strain. The Rays actually said at the time that quad and hamstring injuries had been hampering Franco for weeks. And though he did go 3 for 4 in his last game before hitting the IL, Franco hit .150/.212/.217 in his last 17 games after a .331/.355/.525 start, so maybe there's something to that.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO