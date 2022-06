WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Neighbors are on edge after a deadly shooting happened near their homes on what was supposed to be a quiet Saturday night. Lonnie Baker and Julie Roe were at home with their front door cracked open when it happened. At first, they thought it was fireworks being set off ahead of the holiday weekend. It wasn’t until a few minutes later that they realized there had been a shooting.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO