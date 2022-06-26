ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Graham: Alito ‘set the right tone’ in Roe ruling by arguing same-sex marriage, contraception not in jeopardy

By Brad Dress, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q6VZq_0gMmugRR00

( The Hill ) – Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday said Justice Samuel Alito “set the right tone” by writing in an opinion overturning Roe v. Wade that Supreme Court decisions protecting contraception and same-sex marriage are not in jeopardy.

Graham made the remarks during an appearance on “Fox News Sunday” while noting that he respects Justice Clarence Thomas, who wrote that he wanted to take a look at contraception and same-sex marriage after overturning Roe and abortion protections.

“Alito, I think, set the right tone. He said nothing in this decision puts those cases at risk. The reason he decided that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided is because it deals with the potential for life,” the senator said.

Thomas joined conservatives in overturning Roe, but in his concurring opinion, the justice said he wanted to examine contraception and same-sex marriage, both of which are protected by Supreme Court decisions.

Thomas argued the Constitution’s Due Process Clause does not give a right to an abortion or to any other substantive rights . He referred to the cases Griswold v. Connecticut, which established the right to use contraception, and Obergefell v. Hodges, which protects same-sex marriage.

Graham, however, said on Sunday that he agreed with Alito that the court did not need to extend its reach into other privacy rights.

“These other privacy issues like contraception do not deal with the potential for life,” the senator said. “He made a distinction between same-sex marriage and contraception, which I think will win the day over time.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Lindsey Graham
Elite Daily

Celebs Are Furious About SCOTUS’Roe v. Wade Abortion Ruling

The Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade. On June 24, Justice Samuel Alito issued a majority opinion on the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case that did away with a constitutional right to an abortion. Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization centered around a controversial 2018 Mississippi...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Same-Sex Marriage and Contraception Should Be Next on Chopping Block: Clarence Thomas

Click here to read the full article. In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court stripped American women of their right to reproductive autonomy. In a 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court on Friday determined that states can restrict or outright ban abortion at any point during a pregnancy. The decision overturned Roe v. Wade, a 1973 case that established a constitutional right to abortion services.  In a concurring opinion, conservative Justice Clarence Thomas indicated that the Supreme Court should reconsider previous rulings that established the right to contraception, same-sex marriage, and protections for same-sex relationships.  In a solo concurring opinion, Thomas says the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vox

The end of Roe v. Wade, explained

Roe v. Wade is overruled. The Republican Party, which achieved a generational victory when it captured a supermajority of the Supreme Court’s seats under former President Donald Trump, has now capitalized on that victory to achieve one of its longtime political goals. The half-century when American constitutional law protected a right to an abortion is now over.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Same Sex Marriage#Privacy Rights#Contraception#Politics Federal#Obergefell
Fox News

Roe v. Wade overturned: Washington Post columnist thanks Donald Trump, hails 'greatest pro-life president'

Conservative Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen said every pro-lifer should say four words today: "Thank you, Donald Trump." "Overturning Roe v. Wade has been the overarching, seemingly impossible goal of the pro-life movement for almost five decades. Now that it has finally been achieved, four words should be on the lips of every pro-life conservative today: Thank you, Donald Trump," Thiessen, a Fox News contributor, wrote for the Post.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy