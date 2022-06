Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers. The Royals are keeping the lefty-hitting Isbel out of the lineup against the Rangers' southpaw. Edward Olivares is replacing Isbel in right field and batting cleanup. MJ Melendez is hitting sixth after being the cleanup man last game.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO