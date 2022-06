Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers. The Rays typically rest Choi against left-handers, but they are surprisingly giving the lefty hitter a day off Tuesday versus a righty. Isaac Paredes is making another start on first base while Harold Ramirez takes over at designated hitter and bats third. Josh Lowe is starting in right field and Brett Phillips is replacing Choi in the lineup to play center field and bat ninth. Randy Arozarena is in the cleanup spot.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO