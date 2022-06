Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers. Gallagher is grabbing a seat after starting in Monday's series opener. MJ Melendez will start behind the plate and bat cleanup while Vinnie Pasquantino serves as the designated hitter and bats sixth in his MLB debut.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO