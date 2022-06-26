Tyler PD honors first fallen officer
TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) — The Tyler Police Department is remembering Officer Malcolm Buie who was killed in the line of duty on June 26, 1946.
Officer Buie boarded a city bus that stopped at West Erwin and North Broadway to settle a dispute, according to TPD. As he got off the bus, thinking the dispute was over, a man who was involved in the disturbance stabbed Officer Buie in the chest.
Officer Buie, who was 46-years-old, died from his injuries and was the department's first fallen officer.
TPD said the suspect left the area and started the largest manhunt in Texas to bring justice to Officer Buie.
"We do not want to forget the sacrifice he made to the City of Tyler," the department said in a Facebook post.
