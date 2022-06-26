Red Sox beat Guardians 8-3 for sweep, winning streak at 7

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jorge Polanco drove in three runs in his first game back from the injured list and rookie Josh Winder pitched six stellar innings as the Minnesota Twins earned a day-night doubleheader split with a 6-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians. Amed Rosario’s clutch two-run single in the eighth inning rallied Cleveland to a 3-2 win in the opener, snapping the Guardians’ five-game losing streak. Polanco came off an IL stint for lower back tightness and cracked a two-run homer off rookie Konnor Pilkington as the Twins restored their lead in the AL Central to three games over the Guardians. Winder didn’t allow a run in six innings. Byron Buxton and José Miranda homered in the second game for Minnesota.
BOSTON (AP) — Researchers have diagnosed chronic traumatic encephalopathy in a Major League Soccer player for the first time. The Boston University CTE Center says defender Scott Vermillion suffered from the degenerative brain disease that has been linked to repeated blows to the head. Vermillion died of an accidental drug overdose in December 2020 at the age of 44. CTE has been found in more than 100 former NFL players as well as semi-pro and high school soccer players. Vermillion is the first from MLS. He played in four MLS seasons for D.C. United, the Colorado Rapids and the Kansas City Wizards.
