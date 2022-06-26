ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

'It happened again': Young Reds fan watches Winker brawl one year after Votto ejection

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iYF6e_0gMmsOot00

"Yep, it happened AGAIN."

A tweet Sunday from @SuperBarry11 said young Cincinnati Reds fan Abigail was on hand for former Reds and current Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker's brawl and obscene gesture against the Angels in Anaheim , one year and one week after Reds first baseman Joey Votto apologized to her on an autographed ball for getting thrown out in the first inning of the first MLB game she attended.

From @SuperBarry11 via Twitter on Sunday:

And the happy ending, a short time later:

When Abigail was at the Reds' game June 19, 2021, against the Padres in San Diego and @SuperBarry11 tweeted that she was heartbroken to see Votto get ejected, Votto and the Reds responded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fGQwD_0gMmsOot00

Abigail received a ball signed by Votto with the message, "I am sorry I didn't play the entire game."

The Reds left tickets to the following Reds-Padres game for Abigail and arranged for a meeting with Votto.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 'It happened again': Young Reds fan watches Winker brawl one year after Votto ejection

Comments / 3

 

The Spun

Look: MLB World Is Shocked By Coach's Departure Sunday

Major League Baseball coaches typically don't leave jobs with first-place teams for similar jobs at the college baseball level. In fact, we can't ever remember it happening - until today, that is. On Sunday, multiple reports confirmed that Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson is leaving his job with the...
MLB
Comments / 0

