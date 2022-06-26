Florida State football position preview: A look at the Seminoles' tight ends

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell loves to use his tight ends in a variety of ways.

His offense requires tight ends to be capable blockers on the line and as h-backs as well as receiving targets both in the traditional tight end spot and out wide.

One problem for the Seminoles entering the 2022 season is a dearth of experienced options at tight end. FSU has one multi-year starter returning, but otherwise will need at least one more tight end to rise to the occasion.

The depth there is questionable enough that FSU's tight end room may now be the worst position group on FSU's offensive depth chart due to a large number of additions at wide receiver and on the offensive line.

Let's continue our preview of the FSU roster with a look at the state of the Seminoles' tight end room.

Biggest strength

There have been a lot of moving pieces across FSU's starting lineup over the last few years.

One major mainstay has been tight end Camren McDonald. Over the first four years of his FSU career, the Long Beach (Calif.) Poly product has appeared in 45 of the Seminoles' 46 games.

After playing on special teams as a true freshman, he's appeared in all 34 FSU games at tight end over the last three seasons and started 20 of FSU's 21 games over the last two seasons.

While there are certain limitations to McDonald's skillset which may keep him from being as especially high draft pick after the 2022 season, he's been a consistent receiver for the Seminoles the last two seasons.

In both the 2020 and 2021 seasons, McDonald amassed over 240 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He enters the fifth and final year of his FSU career with 549 career receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Biggest question

Norvell is definitely going to use more than one tight end, sometimes at the same time.

Last season, UCLA transfer Jordan Wilson was a solid complimentary backup to McDonald. Although primarily a blocking tight end, he did finish the season with 132 receiving yards, 106 of which came in the final five games on the schedule.

But that was Wilson's final year of eligibility and he's moved on from the Seminoles, leaving a vacancy.

From what was observed this spring, there's no clear option to step into that backup role entering the 2022 season.

Sophomore Jackson West entered the spring as one of the main contenders after spending his freshman season on special teams. He made some plays as a receiver and is a ferocious blocker, but struggled with drops which may limit the coaching staff's trust in him.

Redshirt junior Wyatt Rector may wind up being the choice by default as a very good blocker and special teams superstar. He has certain limitations in his receiving ability, but it bears mentioning that Wilson did as well and that didn't stop him.

At 6-foot-4, 273 pounds, third-year sophomore Markeston Douglas is an intriguing option. He appeared in four games last season, but failed to record any statistics. He had his moments this spring and has an impressive frame that no other FSU tight end possesses.

True freshman Brian Courtney made some nice plays this spring, but he needs to add some weight and get some time learning the offense. Summer enrollee Jerrale Powers will also likely benefit from a developmental redshirt year.

There's no stellar second option behind McDonald, speaking to the state of the Seminoles' tight end group.

Prediction

Despite a far deeper wide receiver room, McDonald should again have a notable role in the Seminoles' passing game.

With a more well-rounded passing game, it wouldn't be a surprise if he went for a new career high, maybe even breaking 300 yards.

As for who steps up behind him, Rector is probably the odds-on favorite. If nothing else, he's a capable blocking tight end who has a knack for finding the end zone, scoring on both of his first two touches as a Seminole, one a goal-line handoff and the other a catch.

West should also see the first playing time on offense of his career. If the good outweighs the bad in however many reps he gets, he could prove himself as McDonald's likely successor at the position.

