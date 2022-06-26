ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Letters to the editor: On resources for homeless

By Las Cruces Sun-News
 2 days ago
Support for proper Desert Hope management

I was saddened to read in the Sun-News about the difficulties that are being experienced by tenants at the Desert Hope apartment complex.

We returned to Las Cruces three years ago having retired here in 2005, and we were very proud to see all that the city has done to provide resources for the homeless. Having moved here from a city that was unable to get community support for housing for the homeless, I am quick to boast to others who do not live here about the Mesilla Valley Community of Hope, including the El Caldito Soup Kitchen, the Medical Clinic, Day Care facility, Tent City, Desert Hope, and their plans to expand housing facilities for homeless people. Hence, my sorrow to hear that both Mr. Bryce and Mr. Williamson and others like them are suffering from poor management at Desert Hope.

I am writing to urge that the powers that be will nurture and protect this remarkable investment that we have here in Las Cruces. I am sure that there are many people like ourselves who will include the Community of Hope in our charitable giving, especially if we are assured that the investment is a priority to the city. That would mean that promises are kept to tenants and that rules are strictly enforced to make sure that the people who will most benefit from these provisions are served.

Many homeless people are in their situation through no fault of their own. I so agree with Mr. Bryce when he said, "I see what Community of Hope does — phenomenal. If anybody wanted to restart over, anywhere, this is the place to start." So please, Las Cruces, let's help the Community of Hope live up to its reputation.

Kathleen Price, Las Cruces

Gas stoves not the answer

Thanks for your recent “Beware of the orange flame” column from Las Cruces Utilities, describing their quick response to a customer asking about a yellow flame from the burner in their gas stove. The problem was identified as high humidity in the air, and the solution was to open the door in the home, which brought the flame back to blue.

Problem solved, except for the tens of thousands of gas stove owners in the city who have no idea about all the ways their gas stove or furnace may be already jeopardizing — without their knowledge — the immediate and long-term health of their families.

A yellow flame indicates conditions that could be producing excessive carbon monoxide, an immediate life-threatening situation. Even without a yellow flame there is the problem of incomplete combustion, common in gas stoves, which leads to the release of nitrogen dioxide, formaldehyde and other harmful compounds associated with a wide variety of chronic health problems. In fact, according to a recent Stanford study, there is considerable methane leakage in many gas stoves, primarily from loose connections, even when they are turned off.

While proper stove ventilation helps, open flames inside a home are inherently dangerous and unhealthy, which is why consumers are beginning to embrace a new generation of electric induction stoves. Earlier this month the American Medical Association joined this movement, passing a resolution noting that “use of gas stoves increases household air pollution and the risk of childhood asthma and asthma severity” and goes on to call for a widespread transition from gas to electric stoves.

Something to think about for all of us, especially people building a new home or thinking of updating their kitchen.

Mary Kerwin, Las Cruces

