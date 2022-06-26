ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staples Principal Announces October Students of the Month

Principal Thomas has announced Staples High School's recipient’s for October Student of the Month:. The Students of the Month award program recognizes students who help make Staples High School a welcoming place for their peers and teachers alike. They are the “glue” of the Staples community: the type of kind, cheerful, hard-working, trustworthy students that keep the high school together, making it the special place that it is.
Downtown Halloween Parade Slated for October 26th

The Parks and Recreation Department, the Westport Downtown Association and Westport P.A.L. have announced that the Annual Children’s Halloween Parade will take place on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, with a rain date of Thursday, October 27. Children and parents will meet at Main Street and Post Road East at 3:30 p.m. This event is for all children, especially those 8 and under.
Hundreds Flock To Downtown For Westoberfest Fall Festival

The beautiful colors of fall foliage lining Elm Street provided the perfect backdrop for one of Westport's favorite fall events, the annual Westport Downtown Merchants Association's 3rd annual Westoberfest. Billed mainly as a beer tasting event with more than a score of craft brews available for the tasting from area...
