Severe Weather Statement issued for Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 19:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Loudon; McMinn; Monroe The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Loudon County in east Tennessee Northeastern McMinn County in east Tennessee Northwestern Monroe County in east Tennessee * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 812 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sweetwater, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sweetwater, Madisonville, Englewood, Vonore, Niota, Philadelphia, Mount Vernon, Murray Store, Fort Loudon State Park and McGee Carson Peninsula. This includes Interstate 75 in Tennessee between mile markers 55 and 69. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

LOUDON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO