Red Cross helping 3 families displaced by a house fire near Forest Home Cemetery

A house fire on Milwaukee's south side Sunday morning spread to two nearby homes and displaced more than a dozen people, authorities reported.

Firefighters arrived at a house near Forest Home Cemetery around 7:30 a.m. and found the fire had spread to two other homes, Deputy Fire Chief Matthew Williamson said. Of the three homes involved, two suffered "significant" damage while the third faces "minimal" damage.

While Williamson did not know how many were displaced by the fire, he said no civilians were injured. One firefighter twisted an ankle and was sent to Froedtert Hospital. A dog was taken to Milwaukee's animal control center.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Williamson said.

Red Cross of Wisconsin is offering temporary housing at a local hotel, meals and more to 14 people displaced by the fire, said Justin Kern, a Red Cross spokesperson

The displaced, all of whom live on the 2000 block of West Grant Street, include a five-person family with three children, a five-person family with two children and a four-person family, he said.

"Alongside our community partners, we’ll collaborate with these families through the next steps in their recovery," Kern said.

People interested in helping their neighbors in need can join the Red Cross' volunteer Disaster Action Teams at redcross.org/DAT.

Contact Kelly Meyerhofer