OU baseball 2022 College World Series Game 2 highlights vs. Ole Miss

By Robb Hibbard, Oklahoman
 2 days ago

The OU baseball team will take on Ole Miss in Game 2 of the 2022 College World Series championship starting at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb.

After suffering a 10-3 loss to Ole Miss in Saturday's College World Series Finals opener, OU must win Game 2 on Sunday at 2 p.m. to force a decisive third game on Monday.

The Oklahoma Sooners (45-22, 15-9) advanced to the title series by playing through Bracket One undefeated. The bracket included the Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Oklahoma advanced to the 2022 College World Series after defeating Virginia Tech in two of three games in the Blacksburg Super Regional in Blacksburg, Va., June 10-12.

NCAA baseball: OU Sooners vs. Ole Miss Rebels score, College World Series live updates

The Sooners got to super regional play after winning the Gainesville regional that included Florida, Liberty and Central Michigan June 3-6.

2022 College World Series: OU baseball vs. Ole Miss Game 2 highlights, video

Ole Miss wins first national championship, final score: 4-2

Gonzalez RBI single, run scored on wild OU pitch, Ole Miss leads 3-2

OU's Cade Horton sets new MCWS record with 13ks

Kendall Pettis draws bases-loaded walk, Sooners up 2-1

Ole Miss's Gonzalez drops RBI double, OU Sooners tie 1-1 in seventh

Gonzalez launches solo home run to put Ole Miss up 1-0

OU run taken off board after Ole miss challenged play for interference on throw

Ole Miss put runners on first and second, Horton wins the battle

Elliot impressed on mound with 5 Ks through four

Quite the pitching duel between Cade Horton, Hunter Elliot

Cade Horton was up to four strikeouts after two

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman:

