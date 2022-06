The New York Yankees had quite the weekend out in the Bronx. After a walk-off win in their first game against the Astros, the Yankees were no-hit in the second game, and spent the first seven innings on Sunday looking for their first hit of the game. Things turned around late on Sunday when the Yankees mounted an impressive comeback victory, capped off by a walk-off 3-run slam courtesy of Aaron Judge in the bottom of the 10th inning. After sending Yankees fans home happy, Judge boldly declared himself the best player on the team in his post-game interview with YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO