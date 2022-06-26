ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Beautiful Red Cardinal At Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve

By Staff Report
villages-news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis beautiful red cardinal was spotted at the...

www.villages-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Aabha Gopan

Woman eaten by 20 Maine Coon cats after she collapsed dead

A woman, whose name isn’t revealed, was eaten by her pets after she died in her home and wasn’t discovered for two weeks by the police. The woman was a cat breeder and owned 20 Maine coon pedigree cats. These cats are muscular in build and passive in nature and are known as ‘the gentle giant’.
MAINE STATE
L. Cane

What is the Largest Home in Florida?

http://www.ocpafl.org, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. According to GoBankingRates, the average home size in Florida is 1375 square feet. However, even as lot size in Florida is shrinking, home size is actually growing.
FLORIDA STATE
BHG

The Best Time of Day to Water Your Plants (And Why It Matters)

There's an art to watering your garden. When you know the best time of day to water outdoor plants, and the tricks to watering them most efficiently, you'll have happier plants. Even if you live in a rainy place like New Orleans or Seattle, you're still going to need to water your garden plants at least once in a while. Every summer there will be stretches of dry, hot days between rainfalls. That's when you'll need to provide additional moisture to keep your plants thriving. Water is too precious to waste, so here's what you need to know about how and when to water your plants.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Https
Alina Andras

6 beautiful but underrated places in Florida

If you have ever been to Florida, you would probably agree that it has one of the most beautiful beaches in the country. However, there is so much more to Florida that the popular beaches that are usually extremely crowded. While all those famous places are worth exploring, this beautiful state has much more to offer. So if you are looking for new and amazing places in Florida, I have put together a list of six places that are often overlooked by tourists.
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Major Theme Park Coming to a Sad End

Theme parks in the U.S. are resilient. It's very rare for one to shut down permanently. One of the most recent notable theme park closings was Six Flags New Orleans, which originally opened as Jazzland in 2000 at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Interstate 510, and permanently closed after suffering devastating damage from Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
TRAVEL
The Atlantic

A Mystery That Took 13,200 Years to Crack

In 1998, outside of Fort Wayne, Indiana, a hydraulic excavator at Buesching’s Peat Moss & Mulch stripped back a layer of peat and struck bone in the underlying marl. Bone is the right word: This bone belonged to a mastodon, and mastodons are still fresh bodies in the dirt, not petrified fossils entombed in the rock. Although they might be popularly imagined living way back with the dinosaurs, the Ice Age megafauna went extinct only moments ago, in staggered waves over human history. The last mammoth, for instance, died after the first pyramids were built. Yet we know little of the lives of these animals with which we shared the planet for hundreds of thousands of years.
SCIENCE
marthastewart.com

The 6 Best Flowers to Line Your Border Garden

Planting flower borders can be a challenge, especially when you have to determine which varieties work best in this area of your garden. With so many options to choose from, you might start to wonder if having a border garden is necessary altogether, or whether you should simply fill in the space with plants and shrubs you already have. There are several benefits to filling this space strategically, though, starting with color and scale, says Pamm Cooper, an extension educator at the University of Connecticut Home and Garden Education Center. They structure the space, "especially if they are the foreground for a fence, stone wall, or building in the background—or a softener for a hardscape such as a driveway or sidewalk," she says.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
a-z-animals.com

What Flowers Do Deer Not Eat?

Oh, dear! Or actually, deer! Deer are beautiful animals that often remind us of our childhood favorite, the movie Bambi. So, when you grow a beautiful garden and deer are gobbling it up, you might not feel too optimistic about Bambi. And if you share living space with these animals and want your garden to thrive, browse the list of plants and flowers deer do not eat.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Video of Sand Cranes Helping Baby Alligator Get to a Pond Has People in Awe

You'd think at this point there would be nothing to shock us that comes from Florida, but boy are we wrong. It was another typical Florida day out on the golf course. For most golfers, the only thing that stands in the way of the hole is sand traps and water. But as it turns out, golfers in Florida must be cautious of the wildlife.
FLORIDA STATE
Foodie Traveler

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Port St. Lucie, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Try their mushroom burgers, legendary crab cakes, and delectable shrimp sandwiches. You haven't lived until you've tried this bar's ample vanilla custard, perfectly made pecan pie, or exquisite caramel cheesecake. The wine range is extensive, ensuring that every customer will find something to their liking. A great caramel latte, a sensational sourdough drink, or some magnificent latte macchiato can be had here. See how attentive the staff is for yourself. Their excellent service is a well-known perk.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
BobVila

20 Outdoor Plants You Can Propagate From Cuttings

Since most annuals and perennials can be more easily propagated by seed, this list of plants to grow from cuttings mostly concentrates on larger trees and shrubs. However, a few herbs that must be struck rather than sown are included, along with annuals that root easily. For the best results, use a sterile “soil” such as seed-starting mix, and mind that almost every kind of cutting should receive bright, indirect light.
GARDENING
Family Handyman

How To Plant and Care for Marigold Seeds

If you want a flower to evoke a memory, choose a scented one. Marigolds, with their distinctive scent, always remind me of being a kid and helping my dad sow seeds for marigolds and other annual flowers in our garden. Types of Marigolds. There are several types easily grown from...
GARDENING
reviewed.com

10 seeds you can still sow in time for a summer harvest

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Whether you’re interested in growing your own herbs or are looking for a way to combat grocery store inflation, it’s not too late to start a summer garden in your backyard. Ahead of the cooler weather, there is still plenty of sunshine left to grow tasty fruits, veggies, and herbs in planters, pots, and flower boxes on your wood deck, outdoor patio, or apartment balcony.
GARDENING
hunker.com

9 Perfect Target Gardening Essentials Under $20

If your summer bucket list includes any kind of planting, potting, or tending to a backyard garden, look no further. While practicality is the number one requirement of all gardening essentials, style is a close second (at least in our minds). And you don't need to spend a ton to invest in these chic staples. In fact, Target has pages and pages of super practical items that come in at less than $25.
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy