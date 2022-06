Allocated funds will support replacing the hospital's Hyperbaric Chamber and clinic renovation to expand Hyperbaric Medicine Services. NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi was awarded $10M in Fiscal Year 2023 capital funding through Council Member Marjorie Velázquez and New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams to replace the hospital’s Hyperbaric Chamber and expand Hyperbaric Medicine services. In addition to the $10M in capital funding, Council Member Marjorie Velázquez also awarded NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi $286K to purchase new ultrasound machines and $500K to acquire echocardiography ultrasound machines. The new ultrasound machines will replace the current end-of-life units at the facility over 11 years old. The new upgrade will prevent disruption of services due to faulty and aged equipment and offer better resolution and state-of-the-art modules that will enhance diagnostic care for patients.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO