NFL

Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany Matthews reveal gender of second child

By Erich Richter
New York Post
 2 days ago

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Matthews are ready to add their second child to their family.

Nearly a year and a half since welcoming daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, the Mahomes family found out during a gender reveal that they’re having a baby boy in a video posted on social media on Sunday.

When asked for a prediction before the reveal, Mahomes said, “It’s a guaranteed boy.”

Take a guess☺️☺️ @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/JGW3cqonI3

— Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) June 26, 2022
Patrick and his wife Brittany reveal the gender of their second child.
Twitter/@BrittanyLynne

Mahomes got his wish.

The gender reveal party culminated for Mahomes when he jumped into his pool in celebration.

Mahomes and Matthews got married in Hawaii in March .

Hawaii State
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York City, NY
