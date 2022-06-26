ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corona, CA

CdM’s dynamic passing game on full display during Battle at the Bay Tourney

By Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone
 2 days ago

Corona del Mar High School's football team showcased its dynamic passing game led by senior quarterback David Rasor Friday in the inaugural Battle at the Bay at CdM.

Cypress meets the challenge against tough competition at CdM tourney

Cypress Coach Rick Feldman talks to his players after Friday’s tournament at Corona del Mar. (Photo: OC Sports Zone). Cypress High School’s football team had some promising results Friday night in the inaugural Battle at the Bay Tournament at Corona del Mar. The Centurions had victories over La...
CYPRESS, CA
Fontana Herald News

Dick Bruich will have football field named after him at Fontana High School

Renowned football coach Dick Bruich, who led two local schools to great heights, will now be receiving a major personal honor in Fontana. The Fontana School Board recently voted in favor of changing the name of the football field at Fontana High School to “Dick Bruich Field at Steeler Stadium.” The vote was 4-0 (one member was absent).
FONTANA, CA
Long Beach: Best 8 Places to visit in Long Beach, CA

Long Beach, located approximately 20 miles south from Los Angeles, is an ocean-facing community in Los Angeles County. The ocean is its main attraction, and there are approximately 5.5 miles of it. The entire length of the shoreline pedestrian bike path connects its various beaches and points-of-interest. Downtown Waterfront District...
LONG BEACH, CA
20 Day Trips From Los Angeles

The epicentre of iconic landmarks and vibrant entertainment that California is famous for, Los Angeles is a mega-metropolis oozing culture, sunshine and Angelinos who know how to have a great time. Less than three hours driving from the Mexican border and the deserts of California, planning an itinerary to explore in and around Los Angeles is easy as there are so many choices.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Laguna Beach ambulance fleet stands by to relieve contractor

After 25 years of responding to 911 calls for service about medical emergencies, traffic collisions, injured swimmers, and more—a Doctor’s Ambulance is slated to depart Fire Station 1 for the last time Friday. The contracted white-and-blue blue ambulances will be replaced with red ambulances crewed by an in-house...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
In Wake of Poseidon Desal Plant’s Denial, South Coast Water Looks to Fill Hole in County’s Water Portfolio

The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The 10 Wineries You Should Visit in Temecula, California

If you’re looking for a readily accessible wine country trip, Temecula Valley, California is an ideal destination. Just 90 minutes from all major southern California cities such as Los Angeles, Palm Springs, and San Diego, the region boasts gorgeous scenery and a Mediterranean climate with warm days and cool nights. It’s a convenient weekend getaway but is also suited for a longer, more leisurely vacation.
TEMECULA, CA
2 Year Old Girl Attacked by Coyote in Orange County, California

The girl, who was only two years old, was attacked by a coyote in a park in Orange County, California, according to the authorities on Friday. The youngster, whose identity has not been revealed, is making a full recovery from her wounds. According to a statement released by the Fountain...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Man dead after a motorcycle crash in the Watts area of South Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)

Man dead after a motorcycle crash in the Watts area of South Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. On Saturday evening, a man lost his life following a two-vehicle collision in the Watts area of South Los Angeles. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place a little after 6 p.m. at Compton Avenue and Century Boulevard [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cal State University accused of underpaying women, men of color

A proposed class-action lawsuit is accusing the California State University system of racial and gender discrimination when it comes to pay.The law firm of McCune Wright Arevalo announced Monday it would file a lawsuit against a number of CSU campuses, including Cal State San Bernardino, on behalf of women and people of color, alleging they are underpaid compared to their male or white counterparts.The lawsuit claims a recent study by the California State University Employees Union revealed that men of color are paid 3% less than white men. The same study found an even bigger discrepancy for women's pay — white women are paid 5% less, while women of color make 7% less.In a statement, CSU officials say they have not yet received information about the lawsuit."The California State University deeply values its employees and is committed to ensuring competitive wages, benefits and rewarding careers that fulfill CSU's mission of providing students access to a high-quality, affordable education," the statement said.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Woman dies after being shot, crashing on 710 Freeway in Long Beach

An investigation is underway Tuesday after emergency responders found that a female driver killed in a crash on the 710 Freeway in Long Beach had been shot. The incident was first reported around 2:30 a.m. when a vehicle had apparently driven off the freeway near Anaheim Street, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident […]
LONG BEACH, CA
Boy who drowned in Lake Elsinore on Sunday identified

The nine-year-old-boy who drowned at Launch Pointe Beach in Lake Elsinore on Sunday has been identified. Dante Clark, a Palmdale resident, lost his life on Sunday after drowning, the Riverside County Coroner's office announced on MondayClark was swimming with another juvenile when both began struggling to stay afloat. A bystander pulled one of the kids out but unfortunately Clark did not make it. A Riverside County Sheriffs Department dive team found Clark after a four-hour search in which the lake was closed off to the public. 
LAKE ELSINORE, CA

