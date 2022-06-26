ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyde County, NC

Hyde County wildfire causes expected low visibility for Monday morning commute

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0npM4R_0gMmmlZO00

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. - A wildfire in Hyde County has caused smoke and fog to lead to low visibility.

As of Tuesday, northern containment lines around the Ferebee Road Fire held firm against a southern wind push from Monday’s nearby afternoon storms, keeping the fire at 1,938 acres in size and 24% contained.

Water is now flowing from the canals near New Lake into the south end of the fire area.

Crews are nearing completion of pump installations at Gamble Road and expect to begin pumping water from Phelps Lake sometime Wednesday.

Smoke and fog impacts were minimal during the Tuesday morning commute and should remain low throughout Tuesday.

As crews work to fully contain the fire, significant smoke is likely, and resulted in tedious travel conditions Sunday evening into Monday morning. Commuters should plan for extra travel time or take alternate routes. Officials say overnight, a combination of smoke and fog will lead to low visibility with possible zero visibility for some areas.

Early Sunday morning, Highway 45 was temporarily closed for travel from Ponzer to Pungo due to smoke and fog. Highway 45 is expected to reopen for travel some time Sunday, however, road closures may be put in place as needed due to low visibility and in the interest of public safety.

Significant smoke along the 264 and Highway 45 corridors between Rose Bay, Pantego and Ponzer should be expected.

According to the National Weather Service, drivers should keep the following safety tips in mind if travel is necessary in foggy conditions:

  • Slow down. Allow extra time to reach your destination.
  • Make your vehicle visible to others in front of you and behind you. Use your low-beam headlights. Use fog lights if you have them.
  • Never use your high-beam lights. High-beam lights cause glares, making it more difficult to see what’s ahead of you on the road.
  • Leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you to account for sudden stops or change in traffic patterns.
  • To ensure you are staying in the proper lane, follow the lines on the road with your eyes.
  • In extremely dense fog where visibility is near zero, the best course of action is to first turn on your hazard lights, then simply pull into a safe location such as a parking lot of a local business and stop.
  • If there is no parking lot or driveway to pull into, pull your vehicle off to the side of the road as far as possible. Once you come to a stop, turn off all lights except your hazard flashing lights, set the emergency break, and take your foot off of the brake pedal to be sure the taillights are not illuminated so that other drivers don’t mistakenly run into you.

There continue to be no injuries and no structures damaged at this time.

A temporary flight restriction (TFR) has been issued for the Ferebee Road Fire. The TFR restricts all civilian aircraft, manned and unmanned, within 5 miles of the fire. The flight restriction remains in place until aviation support is no longer needed.

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

One killed in Perquimans County vehicle crash

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol is investigating after a fatal vehicle crash in Perquimans County. Emergency Services said that 911 got the call around 10:23 p.m. Friday for a wreck around the 900 block of Ocean Highway. Emergency responders arrived to find one person dead. We’re told...
PERQUIMANS COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hyde County, NC
Hyde County, NC
Government
City
Pantego, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Fourth of July celebrations in Carteret County

WESTERN CARTERET (Bogue, Cape Carteret, Cedar Point, Emerald Isle, Peletier) The towns of Bogue, Cape Carteret, Cedar Point, Emerald Isle and Peletier have come together with Emerald Isle Realty and Mac Daddy's to put on the Western Carteret Fireworks Celebration, a free event on Sunday, July 3. The event will...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Fire destroys home of The Banks Grill chef; donations, fundraisers underway

NEWPORT — A fire Friday night destroyed a home off Hall Road off Highway 24 near Water’s Edge RV Park, leaving the renter homeless. Carteret County Fire Marshall Eddie Lewis said the county has hooked the renter, Jeremy Turbeville, head chef at the popular Banks Grill at 2900 Arendell St., up with the Red Cross and the Salvation Army for assistance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Time#Commuters#Brake#Wildfire#Pungo
WITN

Carteret County schools to hold special called meeting

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina school system is set to hold a special meeting Tuesday to discuss controls on school doors and possibly extending the superintendent’s contract. An item on the Carteret County school system’s agenda includes approving access controls on all school exterior doors. Also on...
newbernnow.com

Recap of New Bern Board of Aldermen Meeting — May 24, 2022

The May 24, 2022 Board of Aldermen meeting was held in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV. Meeting opened by Mayor Dana E. Outlaw. Prayer...
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - June 25, 26 & 27

Sherwood Lee Swann, 88, of Newport, passed away on June 26, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Dorothy Andrews, New Bern. Dorothy Andrews, 91, passed...
NEWPORT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
ourstate.com

North Carolina’s Rice Revival

Outside the tiny town of Oriental, just a few miles inland from Pamlico Sound, is a view that hasn’t been seen in North Carolina in a hundred years. It’s rice. Get there at just the right time, during Tidewater Grain Company’s harvest season in August and September, and the green stalks will be shoulder-high, each one topped with drooping amber fringes of rice that look like clusters of golden beads.
AGRICULTURE
newbernnow.com

Tim Harris Endorses Toussaint Summers for Mayor

Throughout the spring of this year I had the unique opportunity to be on the campaign trail with both Mr. Toussaint Summers and Mr. Jeffrey Odham as we three appealed to you, the voters, in our bids to be the next mayor of New Bern. I knew these men by reputation only going into this campaign – but I have come out with a fuller and deeper sense of who each of these men are, I think, than most can ever hope to know about a candidate as we head into the ballot box on July 26th.
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy