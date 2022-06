Toronto Blue Jays infielder/outfielder Cavan Biggio is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Michael Wacha and the Boston Red Sox. Biggio is taking a seat after starting the past four games. Lourdes Gurriel is returning to left field while George Springer takes over at designated hitter. Raimel Tapia is replacing Biggio in the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO