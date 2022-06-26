ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Makes Impression on Ike Daniels During Official Visit

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DjxLU_0gMmlbmL00

Class of 2023 Stafford (VA) Mountain View running back Ike Daniels has been a priority target for Syracuse for a while, and took an official visit over the weekend to get a closer look at the program.

"It was great," Daniels said. "I loved the visit. We were able to see where the hosts were living, where we'd be staying if we were to commit there. It was fun meeting the coaches and being able to hang out with all of the coaches. Able to see the whole campus and football facilities."

The 5-11, 185 pound back was hosted by one of Syracuse's veteran players.

"DeVaughn Cooper," Daniels said. "It was fun hanging out with him. We went to the lake. We were able to do some fun stuff. He said that Syracuse felt like home to him. This is like his third college he went to and this last year it felt like home compared to the other colleges he went to. He was saying how good the offensive system is and how he fits in."

Daniels, who accumulated 1,500 total yards and 18 total touchdowns as a junior, spent a lot of time with the Syracuse coaching staff as well.

"I was hanging out with coach West, coach Lynch, coach Travis and coach Anae and the head coach," Daniels said. "It was fun with all of them. They got to talk about all the good stuff Syracuse has. What they have available for you and all the programs. It was fun. They're good people."

The facilities were another highlight of the visit.

"They were amazing," Daniels said. "The football stadium was nice. I got to go out there and throw the ball with a couple of the players for a little bit."

Daniels, who also holds offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Michigan State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and West Virginia, says the Syracuse visit made an impression.

"Syracuse is definitely on my top list," Daniels said. "My plan is to make a verbal commitment maybe late July, but I'm not sure yet. That's the plan right now. I want to commit before the football season starts."

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWLP

ACC football changes scheduling model, Syracuse gets three permanent opponents

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) announced today that it would be doing away with its “division style” scheduling, instead of moving to a 3-5-5 format, meaning each team will have three games against “permanent opponents” and five games against five of the ten remaining ACC schools. The ACC stated that its […]
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
State
Tennessee State
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
Football
Syracuse, NY
Sports
State
West Virginia State
State
South Carolina State
Syracuse.com

Syracuse AD John Wildhack on NIL: We’re not going to buy players

Syracuse, N.Y. — It’s been nearly a year to the day since the NCAA adopted its name, image and likeness policy to allow college athletes to monetize from their brands. Some schools have college athletes — even some high school seniors — reportedly earning millions of dollars through various endorsement deals. Other universities have been more conservative with their approach toward NIL largely due to the controversial “pay-for-play” implications that surround it.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Bryce Cohoon Commits to Syracuse

Class of 2023 Maize (KS) High wide receiver Bryce Cohoon has committed to Syracuse. Syracuse was his only power five offer, but the Orange was able to earn a commitment before others that have been showing interest extended a scholarship opportunity. The 6-3 had 40 catches for 804 yards and ...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh#American Football#College Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
College
Syracuse University
Sports
Boston College
AllSyracue

Emmanuel Dankwa Gets Close Look at Syracuse

Syracuse football hosted 2023 Wayne (NJ) Hills linebacker Emmanuel Dankwa for an official visit over the weekend.  "Going into the visit, there was lots of activity," Dankwa said. "The organization was really good. I really love the Sheraton room, how everything was laid out and the snacks. I ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Onondaga Community College professor to appear on ‘Jeopardy!’

A philosophy professor at Onondaga Community College is ready to tackle the big questions (and answers) on “Jeopardy!”. David Bzdak, who teaches at OCC in Syracuse, will appear as a contestant on the long-running quiz show Thursday, June 30. He grew up watching “Jeopardy!” with his grandmother and has wanted to compete for the last two decades.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Fayetteville home of Grover Cleveland up for sale

VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – The boyhood home of Grover Cleveland, the only United States president ever elected to two non-consecutive terms, has been put up for sale. Located at 109 Academy St. in Fayetteville, the 1,576-square-foot, single-family residence most recently belonged to Nancy Needham, who lived there for the last 27 years.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
978
Followers
1K+
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/syracuse

Comments / 0

Community Policy