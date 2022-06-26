Syracuse Makes Impression on Ike Daniels During Official Visit

Class of 2023 Stafford (VA) Mountain View running back Ike Daniels has been a priority target for Syracuse for a while, and took an official visit over the weekend to get a closer look at the program.

"It was great," Daniels said. "I loved the visit. We were able to see where the hosts were living, where we'd be staying if we were to commit there. It was fun meeting the coaches and being able to hang out with all of the coaches. Able to see the whole campus and football facilities."

The 5-11, 185 pound back was hosted by one of Syracuse's veteran players.

"DeVaughn Cooper," Daniels said. "It was fun hanging out with him. We went to the lake. We were able to do some fun stuff. He said that Syracuse felt like home to him. This is like his third college he went to and this last year it felt like home compared to the other colleges he went to. He was saying how good the offensive system is and how he fits in."

Daniels, who accumulated 1,500 total yards and 18 total touchdowns as a junior, spent a lot of time with the Syracuse coaching staff as well.

"I was hanging out with coach West, coach Lynch, coach Travis and coach Anae and the head coach," Daniels said. "It was fun with all of them. They got to talk about all the good stuff Syracuse has. What they have available for you and all the programs. It was fun. They're good people."

The facilities were another highlight of the visit.

"They were amazing," Daniels said. "The football stadium was nice. I got to go out there and throw the ball with a couple of the players for a little bit."

Daniels, who also holds offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Michigan State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and West Virginia, says the Syracuse visit made an impression.

"Syracuse is definitely on my top list," Daniels said. "My plan is to make a verbal commitment maybe late July, but I'm not sure yet. That's the plan right now. I want to commit before the football season starts."

