New York’s Olio e Piu Opening in Chicago by End of the Year

By Joey Reams
 2 days ago

New York’s authentic Italian cuisine restaurant Olio e Più is expanding to a new location in Chicago , located somewhere in River North .

After 12 successful years in the heart of Greenwich Village, The Group NYC is getting ready to open in the windy city by the end of the year , president and founder Emil Stefkov tells Chicago Business Journal . The Group, also expanding into Chicago with La Grande Boucherie and Omakase Room, first opened Olio e Più in the summer of 2010 with 74 indoor seats and a 45-seat open patio surrounded by flowers and greenery, overlooking Jefferson Market Library.

When the company’s second location opens later this year, guests will find classic Italian dishes, focusing on house-made pasta, and entrees like Branzino and Steak Fiorentina. The company’s original location at 3 Greenwich Avenue features an open dining area, a traditional wood-fired oven, and a rustic interior. A representative from the company tells What Now Chicago the new Olio will not have a rustic interior or a wood-fired over for pizza. On top of that, the restaurant boasts an extensive collection of carefully selected wine and cocktails.

“We love Chicago for its rich history and vibrant neighborhoods that offer something new to discover around every corner, so it only made sense to expand to the Chicago market next to add to our collection of restaurants,” Stefkov told the Chicago Business Journal. “We added something unique to an already bustling city like New York, and we believe we will be able to do so in Chicago too.”

CORRECTION: The previous article noted Chef Pedro Cruz will be a part of the opening. A representative from the company has confirmed he will remain in NYC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=344PHs_0gMmlJ5N00
Rendering: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Ge0Z_0gMmlJ5N00
Rendering: Official


