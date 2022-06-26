ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stefanos Tsitsipas warns that 'immortal' Rafael Nadal should not be underestimated at Wimbledon despite injury struggles and backs himself to make a big impact as he claims he 'proved he likes playing on grass' with win in Mallorca

By Matthew Lambert
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Stefanos Tsitsipas has issued a double warning to the Wimbledon field: don't count me out; and beware an injured Rafael Nadal.

First, his view on Nadal, who limps into the big fortnight with a numbed nerve in his foot and the update that he can 'walk normally...most days'.

'We're used to seeing Rafa "not being able to play" and win multiple Grand Slams,' said Tsitsipas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22b39w_0gMmlICe00
Stefanos Tsitsipas believes Rafael Nadal (above) can impress at Wimbledon despite his injury

'That's where I think his opponents need to be more careful: when he says he cannot play and he has foot problems, that's where I feel like he's the most threatening. It's reverse psychology in a way.

'I have a lot of respect for what he did at the French Open, playing without a foot. It kind of makes me feel like he's immortal with the things he's able to pull off.'

As for Tsitsipas himself, he has not won a match at Wimbledon since 2018, having fallen in the first round in the last two editions. With his stylish volleying game he has the raw materials to succeed on grass and he now feels ready to fulfil that potential.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v8akO_0gMmlICe00
Nadal has been struggling with a numbed nerve in his foot in the build-up to the tournament
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46n8YI_0gMmlICe00
Tsitsipas says that he has never doubted himself and believes he can do well at Wimbledon

'People doubted that I can play on grass. I never doubted myself. I said - I insisted, in fact - that I can play on this surface,' said the 23-year-old Athenian.

'I proved last week (when he won the title in Mallorca) that I like playing on grass.

'Last year was difficult for me. I didn't play a single match on grass before Wimbledon. I was trying to play on grass like I did on clay, which was a huge mistake. Technique-wise, tactic-wise, it all fell apart.

'For me, it's a new start here at Wimbledon. I see myself a little bit different in terms of how I perceive this surface.'

