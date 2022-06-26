Nick Cannon: ‘I’ve failed miserably’ at monogamy and relationships

You could say he’s been something of a loose Cannon.

Nick Cannon took ownership of his admittedly erratic dating history in a new interview with Shelley Wade of NYC’s 94.7 The Block .

“I’ve failed miserably so many times at monogamy and relationships,” the “Masked Singer” host, 41, said with a bashful chuckle.

The remark came toward the end of his answer to Wade asking whether the TV personality would ever consider marrying again.

“But God ain’t done with me,” Cannon immediately added, striking a hopeful note before saying, “We’re gonna figure it out.”

Wade pressed Cannon to elaborate on what the “deciding factor” would be in returning to the altar, quipping, “because you don’t have a problem getting women, for sure.”

Indeed, there’s an impressive range of names that crop up in Cannon’s storied romantic entanglements — from his relationship with Christina Milian in the early- to mid-aughts, to a brief fling with none other than Kim Kardashian in 2006, to a whirlwind romance with Mariah Carey in 2008 that quickly escalated into nuptials that same year.

His marriage with the “Fantasy” singer, 52, is his only one to date. In 2011, the now-ex-couple welcomed fraternal twins Monroe and Moroccan.

Despite countless romantic entanglements, Cannon’s only marriage to date has been to Mariah Carey. Getty Images for AFI

Since finalizing his divorce with Carey in 2016 , however, Cannon has apparently taken to rapid-fire date-cycling through a series of various women — and has fathered numerous additional children.

The comedian shares children with model Brittany Bell (son Golden, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 1), and DJ Abby De La Rosa, 31 (9-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir). He also fathered a son with singer Alyssa Scott, 28 , though the baby tragically died of brain cancer at just 5 months old.

Cannon and De La Rosa welcomed twins Zion and Zillion in June 2021. abbydelarosa/Instagram

Additionally, Cannon is also expecting with model Bre Tiesi, 31, and is rumored to be the father of another baby with De La Rosa, who recently announced she’s pregnant again.

Responding to Wade’s follow-up query, Cannon joked, “I’ve probably had a few mid-life crises.”

Model Bre Tiesi is currently pregnant with what will be Cannon’s eighth child. Getty Images for Abyss By Abby

But, switching to a more sincere tone, he continued, “I’m liking the man that I’m growing into. And I feel like [I’d marry] someone who will understand me and can stand by me … where they’re weak, you’re strong.

“And if I can ever find somebody who knows how to hold me down through all my madness, through all my chaos and toxicity, that’s probably somebody I could rock with for life,” he concluded.