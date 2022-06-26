Florida State leaves 2023 RB Samuel Singleton with a choice to make after official visit

Singleton might be pushing up his decision timeline after a weekend in Tallahassee.

Eight official visitors and their families were at Florida State throughout the weekend. 2023 running back Samuel Singleton was one of the recruits that the Seminoles were able to get in before the dead period begins. The trip marked the first of five possible official visits that he can take during his recruitment.

"I really enjoyed it," Singleton said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "I really enjoyed how close Norvell is and he showed that he's determined to make this program better and improve it to how it should have been. He really couldn't invest in guys in the sort of positions that he needs and all the guys that he needs, believe in what he has going on."

READ MORE: Florida State's projected 2022 scholarship count

Following an unofficial visit that Singleton took to Florida State earlier this year, he knew he had to return for an official. This is a place where he can see himself spending his college career.

"It was definitely my unofficial that I took in March," Singleton said. "It really showed me that this is the place where I want to be. I can see myself here and coach Norvell, he's a really good guy."'

The Florida native was able to spend a lot of time with a few current Seminoles. Being around the players was one of his favorite parts of the visit. They relayed some infomration to him about head coach Mike Norvell.

"They were just saying how coach Norvell is real and everything that he's showing, he's like that every day."

Running backs coach David Johnson gave Singleton a better idea of how he fit into Florida State's offense. The staff compared him to former Memphis star, Tony Pollard.

"He showed me how they would use me and how I would fit in," Singleton said. "They were saying I'm a really good fit."

Prior to departing from Florida State, Singleton sat down with coach Norvell for a meeting. He enjoyed speaking with the head coach.

"It was nice," Singleton said. "He's the same guy every day so nothing different from when I met him the first time."

Singleton was accompanied on the visit by his parents, younger siblings, and cousin. His mom had a blast and is pushing for him to go to Florida State.

"She really enjoyed it," Singleton said. "She wants me to come here so I'll keep thinking about that. I feel like it's going to help me in the process."

Coming into the weekend, Singleton was planning to hold off on a commitment until after his senior season. However, the Seminoles have shaken those plans up some and Singleton is considering his options.

"I don't know. They've got me thinking now," Singleton said. "I might change my mind [on announcing]."

"At first, I was like I don't know because I was going to wait until after the season to get all of my visits," Singleton continued. "But I don't know. I might do it earlier than that depending on, yeah."

READ MORE: Is Florida or Miami a tougher opponent for the Seminoles in 2022?

It's possible that Singleton takes visits to Penn State and Tennessee before his decision. Regardless, the Seminoles certainly made an impression on Singleton and his family this weekend.

"Just the people and the determination of coach Norvell," Singleton said. "He's really got me thinking hard about this. I really enjoyed my time with him."

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound running back plans to return to Florida State for a gameday visit in the fall. He is regarded as the No. 221 overall prospect, the No. 11 RB and the No. 46 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook