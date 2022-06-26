ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Porto Expecting Official Bid From Liverpool For Portuguese Star

By Owen Cummings
 2 days ago

Porto expect Liverpool to firm up their interest in winger and midfielder Otavio this week, according to Mirror Football.

Leeds United reportedly had a £26 million bid turned down for the 27-year-old last week, with the Portuguese side anticipating an offer in the region of £34 million from the Reds soon.

After the arrivals of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, Otavio would be the third player in the space of six months to join Liverpool from the Primeira Liga.

The Portuguese international played forty-nine games in all competitions last season for Porto, showing he is a reliable and injury-free option.

Otavio could come to Anfield as a bit of a stopgap until a deal for Jude Bellingham can be struck next season. However, going forward, he would still be a great player to have in the squad, who already has the appropriate experience.

It is uncertain where he would slot into Jurgen Klopp's team, but rumours suggesting a change to a 4-2-3-1 system could come to the playmaker's advantage.

If a deal was to be completed, it would be preferable for all involved if it happened sooner rather than later.

This would allow the player to have a full preseason and get used to the new style of play, as well as to allow Porto to find a suitable replacement before the season starts.

