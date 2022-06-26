Twins extend AL Central lead with win over Rockies

Byron Buxton had three hits and Max Kepler drove in a pair during a 6-3 victory over Colorado.

Byron Buxton had a big day with three hits at the plate to help the Minnesota Twins pick up a 6-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday afternoon.

Buxton was the catalyst for the Twins, getting on base with a single in the first inning. The rest of the lineup followed his lead as Max Kepler, Alex Kirilloff and Gio Urshela all delivered RBI singles and helped Minnesota take a 3-1 lead.

Buxton helped expand Minnesota's advantage in his next at-bat, lining an RBI triple into the gap that scored Luis Arraez and put the Twins ahead 4-1.

The Twins eventually went ahead 5-1 before the Rockies rallied against Joe Ryan. The right-hander labored through five innings, allowing three runs including a solo home run to Charlie Blackmon, but with the lead down to 5-3 in the seventh, Buxton got on base with a double before Kepler cashed in with a double of his own to put the Twins up 6-3.

That was enough for the Twins bullpen as Emilo Pagan got out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth and Tyler Duffey induced a double play in the eighth. In the end, Jhoan Duran threw a clean ninth inning to earn his fifth save of the season and a Twins victory.

With the Cleveland Guardians' loss to the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, they expanded their lead to two games in the American League Central and will open a five-game series in Cleveland on Monday night.