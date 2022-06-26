ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

Flood Advisory issued for Larimer by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-26 15:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-26 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Heavy Rainfall will cause minor flooding of creeks and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Larimer by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 13:15:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near a lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Larimer The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Larimer County in north central Colorado * Until 145 PM MDT. * At 115 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Red Feather Lakes, or 31 miles northwest of Fort Collins, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Cherokee Park around 130 PM MDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and South Weld County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare for sudden gusty winds. Secure loose objects and move to a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central and South Weld County; Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Weld County through 830 PM MDT At 806 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles southeast of Wellington to near Dacono, or along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Fort Collins to 22 miles north of Denver. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Greeley, northeastern Loveland, Brighton, Windsor, Evans, Erie, Firestone, Johnstown, Frederick, Fort Lupton, Milliken, Berthoud, Lochbuie, Eaton, Dacono, Mead, Severance, Platteville, Hudson and LaSalle. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet, Denver, West Adams and Arapahoe Counties, East Broomfield County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare for sudden gusty winds. Secure loose objects and move to a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet, Denver, West Adams and Arapahoe Counties, East Broomfield County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Denver and western Adams Counties through 915 PM MDT At 851 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Commerce City, or 12 miles northeast of Denver, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Northeastern Denver, northeastern Aurora, eastern Thornton, Commerce City, Brighton, Denver International Airport, D.I.A Terminal and Concourses, Barr Lake and Todd Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BROOMFIELD, CO

