Flood Advisory issued for Larimer by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 13:15:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near a lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Larimer The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Larimer County in north central Colorado * Until 145 PM MDT. * At 115 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Red Feather Lakes, or 31 miles northwest of Fort Collins, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Cherokee Park around 130 PM MDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO