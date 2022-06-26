ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

2022 NBA draft: Draft grades and thoughts from experts over the Thunder 2022 rookie class

By Clemente Almanza
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z1Q05_0gMmkys100

The Oklahoma City Thunder completed the 2022 NBA draft by selecting four players including three in the top 12 of the draft.

The Thunder selected Chet Holmgren at No. 2, Ousmane Dieng at No. 11, Jalen Williams at No. 12 and Jaylin Williams at No. 34.

The Thunder introduced their four rookies on Saturday during their introductory press conference with each speaking glowingly about the franchise and general manager Sam Presti.

Usually, following drafts, sports pundits hand out grades for teams on the haul they got. Let’s take a look at what draft experts said about the Thunder draft. To read OKC Thunder Wire’s grades, click this link.

(Credit to The Rockets Wire’s Ben DuBose for accumulating the draft grade posts. For the Houston Rockets’ version, click here.)

Colin-Ward Henniger, CBS Sports

“Holmgren could end up being the best player in the draft, so this is already a great night for OKC, and Dieng may have the biggest upside of any player taken in the late lottery. No. 12 may have been a bit high for Jalen Williams (not to be confused with Jaylin Williams, whom they also drafted), but his stock rose like crazy during the pre-draft process. The bigger Williams from Arkansas is an intriguing talent who took a ton of charges and was seen by some as a first-round possibility.”

Grade: A-

Andrew Lopez, ESPN

Which team impressed you most in this year’s draft?

“Oklahoma City identified the players it wanted and went after them. After Orlando shook up the draft at No. 1, the Thunder stayed true to what they wanted by taking Holmgren at No. 2. Instead of waiting for Ousmane Dieng to slide to them at No. 12, they sent three future first-round picks to New York for Dieng, then drafted Santa Clara’s Jalen Williams with their No. 12 pick. With the No. 34 pick, the Thunder did their coaches, PR staff and fans no favors by drafting Arkansas’ Jaylin Williams — which surely won’t confuse anyone.”

Jeff Borzello, ESPN

Which team had the most underwhelming draft night?

“I don’t think there were any bad drafts, but the Thunder and Grizzlies raised some eyebrows with their first-round moves. Chet Holmgren was a no-brainer, but trading three first-round picks — all heavily protected — to the Knicks for Ousmane Dieng at No. 11 was unexpected. Taking Jalen Williams at No. 12 felt a bit early, even though Williams’ stock has continued to rise.”

Kyle Irving, The Sporting News

“While I don’t love that the Thunder traded three (!) future first-round picks to the Knicks to acquire the 11th pick to draft Dieng, I have to respect their direction. Oklahoma City targeted upside potential and length in this draft. In their first three lottery picks, they added 21 feet and eight inches of wingspan. Holmgren and Dieng are very unique talents. Jalen Williams is a versatile offensive threat. Jaylin Williams is a dog on both ends of the floor. The Thunder took a home run hack in this draft and I can’t wait to see how it pans out.”

Ben Golliver, Washington Post

“Banchero’s surprise selection at No. 1 threatened to upend Holmgren’s night by sending him sliding down the board. Instead, Oklahoma City stayed the course and selected the 7-foot Gonzaga freshman rather than taking Smith. Holmgren couldn’t have asked for a better home than the small-market Thunder, which is fully committed to a patient developmental approach and can help shield him from questions about his physique early in his career. Oklahoma City reinforced its plans to build slowly by adding two other lottery picks: Dieng and Jalen Williams.

Holmgren is an “all ball, all the time” type, and he will be able to concentrate on his craft in Oklahoma City, just as he did in Spokane. Best of all, Holmgren is a highly efficient finisher around the basket and will be on the receiving end of plays set up by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey. The offensive fit, especially with Giddey and his elite vision, should produce must-see TV for League Pass die-hards.”

Sam Vecenie, The Athletic

“The Thunder came away with three lottery picks. It required dipping into their cache of future picks to get them, as they decided to move three future first-rounders to the Knicks to get Ousmane Dieng at No. 11. I didn’t love that move. But at the end of the day, the Thunder got Holmgren, my No. 1 overall player, at No. 2. He’s a terrific fit for the team they’re building. Holmgren is a 7-foot defensive stopper who can grab and go, handle the ball on the break, shoot from distance and make passing reads. He is everything the Thunder want from a center in coach Mark Daigneault’s five-out offense. It’s a perfect fit. They also got Dieng, and while I’m less high on him, I acknowledge his upside as a big wing passer and playmaker. The final of the three lottery picks at No. 12 was Jalen Williams, a 6-foot-6 wing with a 7-foot-2 wingspan who skyrocketed up draft boards after impressing during workouts.

It’s clear what the Thunder are doing. They’re acquiring players with terrific positional size, high basketball IQ and real skill level. It sounds easy when you say it like that, but every decision the Thunder have made has been committed to prioritizing those traits, which are among the most important aspects of basketball moving forward. I’m an enormous fan of the Thunder’s rebuilding project, and it’s undeniable they’re a better team today than they were yesterday.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Andrew Wiggins' Girlfriend Posts Hot Pictures From Their Vacation Together With An Interesting Caption: "Exactly Where I'm Supposed To Be"

Andrew Wiggins is having the time of his life after winning his first NBA title, as he should. Wiggins played a starring role for the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 playoffs, as the Dubs completed a remarkable turnaround from missing the playoffs to becoming NBA champions. He was partying hard in Las Vegas in the aftermath and is now chilling on vacation with his longtime girlfriend, Mychal Johnson.
NBA
The Spun

Michael Jordan Logo Details Revealed: NBA World Reacts

Few logos in sports, if any, are more iconic than Michael Jordan's "Jumpman" logo. The Jumpman logo was not on Michael Jordan's first pair of legendary Nike sneakers, but they soon took over the brand. The logo, though, really had nothing to do with basketball. In fact, it was captured...
NBA
rolling out

Former NBA star Delonte West finally lands new gig

Former NBA star Delonte West, who seemed to fall on hard times after getting out of rehab, has finally secured a gig. West, who suffers from mental health and addiction issues, unabashedly admitted to the media that he was struggling and between jobs when he was found panhandling again in Alexandria, Virginia, about nine miles south of Washington, D.C.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Orlando, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
State
Arkansas State
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James slapped with harsh $36.5 million Kyrie Irving reality by Skip Bayless

Before Kyrie Irving announced his decision to opt-in to his player option with the Brooklyn Nets for the upcoming season, a potential move to the Los Angeles Lakers to reunite with LeBron James was actually picking up a lot of steam. That deal isn’t exactly dead, but it is clear that Kyrie isn’t ready to […] The post Lakers star LeBron James slapped with harsh $36.5 million Kyrie Irving reality by Skip Bayless appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Shaq sends clear message to DeVos family

The Orlando Magic are hoping that No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero ushers in a new era for the NBA franchise. Shaquille O’Neal, who represents their heyday, would love the chance to be part of that new era as a potential owner. While O’Neal is best known for his time...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Giddey
Person
Sam Presti
Person
Chet Holmgren
fadeawayworld.net

Nick Wright Proposes Franchise-Altering Trade Between Lakers And Nets: Kyrie Irving And Ben Simmons For Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets had a similar 2021/22 NBA season, starting from the fact that they both were deemed championship favorites before the start of the campaign thanks to a big move they made in the prior season or during the offseason. After that, they were involved in controversies that hurt the team's chances to compete at the highest level, while injuries and other issues bothered them.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Okc Thunder#Rookies#Drafts#The Oklahoma City Thunder#Okc Thunder Wire#The Rockets Wire#The Houston Rockets#Cbs Sports#Espn
fadeawayworld.net

Paul George Reacts On Instagram After John Wall Decides To Sign With The Los Angeles Clippers

As the Los Angeles Clippers look to take some inspiration from the Golden State Warriors to go from missing the playoffs to NBA champions, they have added a potentially big piece to their championship puzzle. After the Rockets failed to find a trade partner for John Wall, they secured a buyout with the former All-Star and reports indicate he is set to sign with the Clippers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

5-star OT Francis Mauigoa sets commitment date

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa has will announce his college commitment July 4, On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons has confirmed. Mauigoa has a final six of Alabama, Florida, Hawaii, Miami,. and USC. He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $237k. The On3 NIL Valuation...
BRADENTON, FL
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Accused LeBron James And Dwyane Wade Of Trying To Break The OKC Big 3 By Pushing James Harden To Find His Own Team: "They Were Trying To Break The Oklahoma City Thunder Up So They Could Win More Titles.”

The 2012 Oklahoma City Thunder squad with Russell Westbrook, James Harden, and Kevin Durant made it all the way to the NBA Finals even when people didn't believe them to do so. However, they were beaten by the LeBron James-led Miami Heat, who won their first title of the Big 3 era with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
The Spun

Hawks Are Rumored To Be On Verge Of Blockbuster Trade

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly close to making a major move. According to WSB-TV's Zach Klein, the Hawks are "on [the] verge" of acquiring Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. They would reportedly exchange veteran forward Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-round draft picks. While it's unclear how many picks...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Report: KD-Warriors reunion likely 'non-starter' in trade

Could Kevin Durant actually return to the Warriors?. It appears quite unlikely. While Durant considers his future with the Brooklyn Nets amid reports that teammate Kyrie Irving could find a new home this summer, media members and fans alike wondered whether KD could return to the Bay. Durant has four...
NBA
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James' Surprising Ranking

Bronny James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James, saw his Rivals.com ranking take a noticeable hit this month. The four-star combo guard in the 2023 class has dropped to No. 60 in the country, per Rivals.com. That's a 30-ranking drop for the Sierra Canyon, California product. LeBron James has...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

124K+
Followers
169K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy