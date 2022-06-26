Monsoon storms causing flash flooding in Flagstaff, over 1,000 without power

Experience oohs and aahs or hoots and hollers along with big laughs, giggles, and smiles as you look up to an amazing night sky on the 4th of July in Flagstaff. This new laser light show will captivate your attention replacing the standard fireworks with a stunning display of multicolored lights and lasers in sync to fun music. “The shift from traditional fireworks to a laser light show was the responsible action to take due to extreme fire risk with the dry and hot conditions in the northland. It is extremely important to have a safe celebration and be fire aware,” said Flagstaff City Manager Greg Clifton. “And it is also important to have a yearly celebration that we can all anticipate and rely upon, without the disappointment that comes from frequent cancellation of fireworks.”

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO