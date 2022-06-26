ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Monsoon storms causing flash flooding in Flagstaff, over 1,000 without power

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
AZFamily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Heavy monsoon rain caused flash flooding in Flagstaff on Sunday. The storms started around 1:30 p.m. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning until 5:15 p.m. Downtown streets were closed and there was flooding along Milton Road and Route 66. Flooding hit the southside...

Related
kjzz.org

Storms likely in Flagstaff area Wednesday and Thursday; possible flood risks

Thunderstorms are expected Wednesday and Thursday in northern Arizona. The heavy rain may hit burn scar areas in the San Francisco Peaks and the Yavapai County Mountains. National Weather Service Flagstaff meteorologist Megan Taylor says there is increased risk for flash flooding in recent burn areas. “Any storm can cause...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

Thousands were without power due to monsoon storm in Flagstaff

Isolated monsoon storms moved through the Valley and caused fires in Phoenix. Storms rolling into the Valley, metro Phoenix area. Heavy winds up to 40 miles per hour, rain, blowing dust, and lightning could be on their way. Heavy rains causes flash flooding in Flagstaff. Updated: 10 hours ago. |
PHOENIX, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 17:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-28 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 600 PM MST. * At 511 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Downtown Prescott, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Prescott, Yavapai Campground, Downtown Prescott, Ponderosa Park, Groom Creek Subdivision, Indian Hill West Prescott, Oak Knoll Village, Prescott Gateway Mall, Lower Wolf Creek Campground, Upper Wolf Creek Group Campground and White Spar Campground. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
knau.org

Powerful monsoon storm brings widespread flooding to Flagstaff and Navajo Nation

Heavy monsoon storms Sunday afternoon caused major flooding in some areas of Flagstaff and the Navajo Nation. Flagstaff’s downtown area, roads paralleling I-40, and the Timberline and Wupatki Trails neighborhoods all experienced flooding from a strong, fast-moving storm cell. Traffic was rerouted from the Milton Rd. underpass which flooded...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

Monsoon storms sparked house fires in Phoenix

Thousands were without power and had to deal with flooding after a monsoon storm rolled through Flagstaff. Storms rolling into the Valley, metro Phoenix area. Heavy winds up to 40 miles per hour, rain, blowing dust, and lightning could be on their way. Heavy rains causes flash flooding in Flagstaff.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

City of Flagstaff lifts fire restrictions after monsoon rains

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The City of Flagstaff announced on Tuesday that it is lifting fire restrictions, and returning to Stage 0. Those changes take effect at noon on Jun. 28. Stage 0 fire restrictions mean that smoking and using e-cigarettes are banned in all public places within the City of Flagstaff including City Parks, Open Spaces, and the Urban Trail System.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Pipeline, Haywire Fire Update for June 25th

Monsoonal storms will continue to develop and pass through the area into next week, bringing the possibility of lightning and isolated heavy precipitation around the fire area. Showers and thunderstorms with the potential to produce flash flooding and debris flows off the Pipeline Fire scar, as well as the Tunnel and Museum fire scars, may occur. Cloud cover, high relative humidity, and precipitation will continue minimize fire behavior. Heat and smoke will still be present within the fire perimeter as interior pockets continue to burn unconsumed fuels.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
azdot.gov

Pack your patience when heading south from Flagstaff this summer

Summertime is the right time to pave the highway. But restrictions don’t always make it a swell time to go a glidin’ down the road. And one of Arizona's highways that recently started to get new pavement is Interstate 17 south of Flagstaff. This much-needed project will repair years of damage from winter weather.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Lane Closures on State Route 69 at Fain Road in Prescott Valley

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for overnight lane restrictions on north- and southbound State Route 69 at the junction with State Route 89A (known locally as Fain Road) in Prescott Valley. The following restrictions will occur from 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, to 4 a.m. Wednesday,...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
iheart.com

Arizona Woman Rescued After Driving Into Sinkhole

An Arizona woman had to be rescued after driving into a sinkhole in a Phoenix neighborhood. The incident took place on Sunday night, reported Fox 10 Phoenix. The sinkhole, which opened up near 22nd Street and Missouri Avenue, was caused by a water main break. After driving into the sinkhole,...
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

4th of July Closures for Cottonwood

With Independence Day just around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the 4th of July closures happening in Cottonwood. City of Cottonwood. The City of Cottonwood administrative offices will be closed on Monday, July 4th in observance...
COTTONWOOD, AZ
SignalsAZ

4th of July Closures for Flagstaff and Sedona

With Independence Day just around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the 4th of July closures happening in Flagstaff and Sedona. City of Flagstaff. Flagstaff City Hall at 211 W. Aspen Ave. will be closed on July...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Verde Canyon Railroad: A Ride Through Time

Taking a ride on the Verde Canyon Railroad is a bit like time travel. As the train winds its way through a large, unspoiled swath of the Verde Canyon, there is a sense of stepping back into history. Following a section of the original rail line built in 1911, the updated and upscaled train allows guests to experience unparalleled views of some of the most beautiful scenery Arizona has to offer.
CLARKDALE, AZ
SignalsAZ

Celebrate 4th of July in Flagstaff with a New Laser Light Show

Experience oohs and aahs or hoots and hollers along with big laughs, giggles, and smiles as you look up to an amazing night sky on the 4th of July in Flagstaff. This new laser light show will captivate your attention replacing the standard fireworks with a stunning display of multicolored lights and lasers in sync to fun music. “The shift from traditional fireworks to a laser light show was the responsible action to take due to extreme fire risk with the dry and hot conditions in the northland. It is extremely important to have a safe celebration and be fire aware,” said Flagstaff City Manager Greg Clifton. “And it is also important to have a yearly celebration that we can all anticipate and rely upon, without the disappointment that comes from frequent cancellation of fireworks.”
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

New Boutique Hotel in Flagstaff: High Country Motor Lodge

Unlike anything else in Northern Arizona, High Country Motor Lodge is a beautiful, new boutique hotel in Flagstaff located along historic Route 66. Created by Classic Hotels — the hospitality development and management company responsible for the beloved The Scott Resort in Scottsdale — High Country Motor Lodge features the charm and attention to detail you would expect from their portfolio of thoughtfully designed hotels and resorts.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

