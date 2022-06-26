ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, VA

Death notice for Margaret Irene Handy

By Mike, Williams, Mike Williams
 2 days ago

Margaret Irene Handy, age 85 of Dublin,...

Obituary for Ernest Lee Taylor

Ernest Lee Taylor, age 85 of Pulaski, died Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center in Dublin. “I have fought a good fight. I have finished my course. I have kept the faith!” He was born on November 10, 1936 in Montcalm, West Virginia, and was the son of the late Loessie Hill Taylor and the late Cletus Taylor.
PULASKI, VA
Death notice for Deborah Faye Farris Chambers

Deborah Faye Farris Chambers, age 69 of Max Meadows, died Friday, June 24, 2022 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. 540-980-1700.
MAX MEADOWS, VA
Obituary for Peyton Garrett Blankenship

Peyton Garrett Blankenship, age 18, of Pulaski, was called home Friday June 24, 2022. The Good Lord and his paternal grandparents, Draper and Margaret Anderson and several other family members were there, arms wide open for him. It is undeniable that he departed this world, as devastation rang throughout the family and friends. He was born into this world, a wonderful, and perfect miracle in Pulaski on April 15, 2004, and is the son of Brandi Nicole Blankenship-Anderson and Christopher Bryan Anderson. Peyton was a recent graduate of Pulaski County High School, class 2022.
PULASKI, VA
Wythe County man dies in crash on Rt. 52

At 2:34 p.m. on Saturday (June 25), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 52 a half-mile north of Route 664. A 1998 Ford Explorer was traveling south on Route 52 when it entered a curve in the road. The vehicle then ran off the left side of the road, traveled down an embankment, struck a fence and overturned several times.
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
Dublin, VA
Pulaski, VA
Pulaski, VA
Dublin, VA
Man held in Max Meadows murder

On June 23, 2022, at approximately 5:00 am deputies discovered the body of Lloyd Trenton Stilwell at 190 Stone Drive in Max Meadows. Stilwell sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was found lying facedown and no firearm was found in or near the vicinity of the victim. The body was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for an autopsy.
MAX MEADOWS, VA
2 wanted in Salem breaking and entering

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Salem Police Dept. is looking to identify two people responsible for a breaking and entering. Surveillance photos released by the department show two people inside a Salem business, though a date wasn't noted. One of the persons of interest has a tattoo on their...
SALEM, VA
Wythe County man drowns in New River near Parrot

A Wythe County man drown in the New River Saturday. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, the department responded Saturday, June 25 around 4:43 p.m. to the 8500 block of Parrott River Road in reference to a possible drowning. Through investigation it was determined that Daniel Shultz, 71...
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
Obituary for Dorothy L. Dunford

Dorothy L. Dunford, age 83 of Pulaski, died Friday, June 24, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Wythe County on May 7, 1939. Dorothy worked for many years, retiring from Lee Jeans in Pulaski. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harry Odell Dunford, who died in...
PULASKI, VA
Wythe County resident found dead in New River

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent drowning death of a Wythe County resident found Saturday. Deputies say they responded at 4:43 p.m. June 25 to the 8500 block of Parrott River Rd, in reference to a possible drowning in the New River.
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
Woman dead, kids injured following crash in Wythe County

UPDATE 1:03 p.m.: Police have released more details about Saturday afternoon’s crash in Wythe County, including the name of the woman who died. According to Virginia State Police, state troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash on Route 52 — about half a mile north of Route 664 — shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 25.
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
VSP investigating Wythe County crash that killed passenger

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A single-vehicle crash on Route 52 Saturday afternoon left one woman dead and two children injured, according to Virginia State Police (VSP). A release from police detailed the crash that occurred around 2:30 p.m. a half-mile north of Route 664. Investigators determined a 1998 Ford Explorer had been traveling south […]
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
Police: Man dies in Wythe County after he swallows meth as officers approach

Wythe County, Virginia authorities said a man collapsed and later died after he reportedly swallowed methamphetamine when officers approached his vehicle. John Junior Brown, 49, began kicking the door after being arrested for public intoxication after deputies saw the vehicle being driven on the wrong side of the road. Authorities administered CPR and Narcan after Brown fell to the ground.
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
2 arrested in Beckley after Meth, Fentanyl recovery

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Two people were arrested yesterday in Beckley, after a mass amount drugs were discovered by Raleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies. On June 27, 2022, at 3 AM Cpl. B. J. Adkins noticed suspicious activity in the parking-lot of Microtel on Harper Road. Before investigating, he called for backup, and two deputies arrived […]
BECKLEY, WV
53-year-old woman dead after crash on Route 52 in Wythe County

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – A 53-year-old woman is dead following a crash in Wythe County, according to Virginia State Police. State Police says the crash occurred around 2:34 p.m. on Saturday on Route 52, half a mile north of Route 664. The 1998 Ford Explorer was traveling south on Route...
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
VDOT contractor dead in I-81 hit-and-run

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A hit-and-run crash on I-81 in Roanoke Tuesday morning left a VDOT contractor dead. The incident, involving a tractor-trailer, left traffic backed up on I-81 at mile marker 142.6, which runs along Loch Haven Drive around 2:40 a.m. Virginia State Police say Matthew C. Frazier,...
ROANOKE, VA
Hotel drug bust leads to two arrests

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two individuals were arrested early on Monday in a drug bust at a Raleigh County hotel. According to reports from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 3:00am Monday morning, Cpl. B.J. Adkins responded to suspicious activity in the parking lot of the Microtel at 2130 Harper Road in Beckley.
BECKLEY, WV

