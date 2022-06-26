Death notice for Margaret Irene Handy

Peyton Garrett Blankenship, age 18, of Pulaski, was called home Friday June 24, 2022. The Good Lord and his paternal grandparents, Draper and Margaret Anderson and several other family members were there, arms wide open for him. It is undeniable that he departed this world, as devastation rang throughout the family and friends. He was born into this world, a wonderful, and perfect miracle in Pulaski on April 15, 2004, and is the son of Brandi Nicole Blankenship-Anderson and Christopher Bryan Anderson. Peyton was a recent graduate of Pulaski County High School, class 2022.

PULASKI, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO